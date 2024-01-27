Gluten-Free Lemon Thyme Zucchini Bread Recipe

If you have ever tried your hand at gluten-free baking, whether through necessity, preference, or simple curiosity, you know that it isn't always smooth sailing. There are times when gluten-free cakes and breads end up dry and crumbly — and frankly come up short compared to their non gluten-free relatives.

But worry not: Tasting Table recipe developer and celiac Jennine Rye has a number of tricks up her sleeve to prevent her GF bakes from coming out too dry, and in this recipe for gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread, she shares one of them with us. The clue is in the title: zucchini. The versatile vegetable's high water content helps to keep the bread moist as it bakes.

In addition to its delightfully light and moist texture, this gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread also boasts a delicate but delicious flavor profile. Not too sweet, with a acidic zing from the lemon and a gentle dose of herbal earthiness from the thyme, this bread is an ideal solution when you want a little bite to eat to tide you over until your next meal.