Gluten-Free Lemon Thyme Zucchini Bread Recipe
If you have ever tried your hand at gluten-free baking, whether through necessity, preference, or simple curiosity, you know that it isn't always smooth sailing. There are times when gluten-free cakes and breads end up dry and crumbly — and frankly come up short compared to their non gluten-free relatives.
But worry not: Tasting Table recipe developer and celiac Jennine Rye has a number of tricks up her sleeve to prevent her GF bakes from coming out too dry, and in this recipe for gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread, she shares one of them with us. The clue is in the title: zucchini. The versatile vegetable's high water content helps to keep the bread moist as it bakes.
In addition to its delightfully light and moist texture, this gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread also boasts a delicate but delicious flavor profile. Not too sweet, with a acidic zing from the lemon and a gentle dose of herbal earthiness from the thyme, this bread is an ideal solution when you want a little bite to eat to tide you over until your next meal.
Gather the ingredients for this gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread recipe
To begin this gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want zucchini, gluten-free flour, gluten-free baking powder, xanthan gum, salt, butter, granulated sugar, lemon zest, eggs, lemon juice, thyme, milk, and confectioners' sugar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a loaf pan
Line a 2-pound loaf pan with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 3: Grate the zucchini
Grate zucchini using the fine side of a box grater.
Step 4: Remove the excess water
Gently squeeze grated zucchini to remove excess water; you should end up with about 1 cup shredded zucchini.
Step 5: Whisk the flour and rising agents
In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, xanthan gum, and salt until combined.
Step 6: Cream the butter, sugar, and lemon zest
In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter, sugar, and lemon zest for 3-4 minutes until pale and fluffy.
Step 7: Beat in the eggs
Beat in the eggs 1 at a time until thoroughly combined.
Step 8: Add the zucchini, thyme, and lemon juice
Mix in the grated zucchini, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and thyme leaves.
Step 9: Fold in the flour
Fold in the flour mixture until just combined.
Step 10: Add milk
Add milk and combine to form a cake batter.
Step 11: Add the batter to the pan
Transfer batter to the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a knife or the back of a spoon.
Step 12: Bake
Bake for 45 minutes, until the bread springs back when touched.
Step 13: Cool
Set bread aside to cool completely.
Step 14: Make the lemon glaze
Meanwhile, whisk confectioners' sugar with remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice to form a glaze.
Step 15: Drizzle on the glaze, and enjoy
Drizzle the glaze over the cooled zucchini bread before serving.
What other ingredients can I add to this gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread?
There are a couple of ways in which this lemon thyme zucchini bread recipe can be adapted, simply by incorporating additional ingredients to enhance the texture and the flavor profile. For example, you could mix in a handful of chopped walnuts or pecans for added crunch and a lovely nutty flavor.
Additionally, you could include a teaspoon of vanilla extract (we think it's best to go for real vanilla here) to impart a subtly sweet aroma throughout the bread. For those who enjoy citrus, you can lean further into the lemony taste by creating a lemon syrup and piercing the bread with a skewer as soon as it comes out of the oven, drizzling the syrup into the holes. This serves the additional function of making the loaf even more moist.
Another option would be to incorporate a handful of dried cranberries or raisins for a bit of chewy texture and a touch more sweetness. Remember to adjust the baking time accordingly if you add extra ingredients to ensure the bread is cooked through.
How should I store this gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread?
This gluten-free lemon thyme zucchini bread will keep fresh for longer if it is stored in an airtight container. At room temperature, it should keep for up to 2 days. If you need to store it for a longer period, you can keep it in the refrigerator, where it will stay fresh for up to a week. Just remember to allow it to heat up to room temperature before serving to enjoy it at its best.
If you need to store it for even longer than that, you can also freeze the zucchini bread, but there are a couple of steps to follow first. Start by tightly wrapping it in plastic wrap and placing it in a freezer-safe bag or container to keep it airtight and avoid freezer burn. When you are ready to eat it, be sure to thaw out the bread thoroughly in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperature. Thanks to the plastic wrapping, it should still maintain its moist bite and flavor.
- 2 medium zucchini
- 2 cups self-rising gluten-free flour
- 1 teaspoon gluten-free baking powder
- ½ teaspoon xanthan gum
- 1 pinch salt
- ¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter, diced, at room temperature
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest, finely chopped
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1 cup confectioners' sugar
|Calories per Serving
|347
|Total Fat
|16.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|92.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|29.0 g
|Sodium
|82.6 mg
|Protein
|5.3 g