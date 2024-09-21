The Key To Flavorful Fried Squash Is All In The Seasoning

There are many delicious squash recipes that turn all varieties of the vegetable into everything from casseroles to lasagna. But when it comes to the yellow squash that's in season during summer, sometimes slicing, breading, and frying it is all the stomach needs. To make the most flavorful fried squash like your favorite restaurant, however, the seasoning that is used in the flour might just be the most important part (other than choosing fresh squash, of course).

Take inspiration from our Italian-style fried squash recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. The recipe doesn't require a ton of spices for optimal flavor, so you really don't have to overdo it for delicious fried squash. According to Hahn's guidance, all it takes is salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning, which is a combination of dried herbs like oregano and rosemary. Hahn says you can use equal parts dried basil, thyme, and oregano if you don't have Italian seasoning at home. The salt will pull out the squash's natural flavors while the Italian seasoning will pass on herby flavors without the need of a knife or fresh herbs.