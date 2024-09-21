The Key To Flavorful Fried Squash Is All In The Seasoning
There are many delicious squash recipes that turn all varieties of the vegetable into everything from casseroles to lasagna. But when it comes to the yellow squash that's in season during summer, sometimes slicing, breading, and frying it is all the stomach needs. To make the most flavorful fried squash like your favorite restaurant, however, the seasoning that is used in the flour might just be the most important part (other than choosing fresh squash, of course).
Take inspiration from our Italian-style fried squash recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. The recipe doesn't require a ton of spices for optimal flavor, so you really don't have to overdo it for delicious fried squash. According to Hahn's guidance, all it takes is salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning, which is a combination of dried herbs like oregano and rosemary. Hahn says you can use equal parts dried basil, thyme, and oregano if you don't have Italian seasoning at home. The salt will pull out the squash's natural flavors while the Italian seasoning will pass on herby flavors without the need of a knife or fresh herbs.
How to season fried squash and more spice options for flavor
Our recipe uses four yellow squash to turn out about six servings. According to Miriam Hahn, the amount of seasoning you need for that squash is two teaspoons of Italian seasoning, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper. You'll combine those three seasonings with the flour that you will use to coat each slice of squash. To add a double layer of seasoning, season the squash and the flour for more flavor. Another option is to use Italian-style breadcrumbs which will already be seasoned to make it easier.
There are also a slew of other spices that can give a flavor boost to your fried squash. Easy options are onion powder, garlic powder, or seasoned salt for a combination of spices. Cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, or chili powder can add layers of spice to give some heat to your fried squash. Cajun or creole seasoning blends or even Old Bay seasoning are other options to lean into Southern roots, where this food is quite popular. To finish off, a garnish of red chili flakes or dried herbs will add a final touch, perhaps served with ketchup, buttermilk ranch dressing or vegan chipotle mayo for dipping.