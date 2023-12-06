45 Fried Food Recipes That Bring Comfort To The Kitchen

Salad bowls are delicious, but they're not very comforting. Soup and stew are perfect for a rainy day. But none of this can compare to munching on succulent, crispy fried chicken, fighting over the halloumi fries on movie night, or serving a pile of struffoli to a dinner table full of impressed guests. It's inarguable that fried foods are among the most crave-worthy of all.

But let's address the elephant in the room. Fried food isn't usually the healthiest choice, even though the rise of trendy air fryers has changed the game, erasing the connotation of these dishes as necessarily being greasy or fatty. However, more importantly, we consider the heart of food to reside in connecting relationships, evoking nostalgia, exploring culinary delights, providing nourishment, and delivering deliciousness. Besides, "everything in moderation" — as the saying goes.

Whether you limit fried foods to fry day (get it?) or enjoy them every other day, we've got a selection of recipes sure to introduce you to unexplored culinary territory, offering boundless inspiration. There's something for everyone, whether you're a plant-based eater, have a sweet tooth, love exploring other cultures through food, or merely believe everything tastes better once fried (and you'd be right). If you're ready, let's dive in — but fair warning, these suggestions are guaranteed to get your mouth watering!