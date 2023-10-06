Vanilla-Glazed Mochi Donuts Recipe

You may be familiar with mochi ice cream now that it's standard in supermarket freezer sections, but have you tried mochi donuts? While you might think these donuts come from Japan, it seems the recipe is a more or less American creation –- the first version was developed in Hawaii (also the home of butter mochi) and made with both poi and mochi, although it may have taken its inspiration from the donuts sold at a Japanese chain founded by an American. Well, whoever or however these donuts came to be, they're some of the prettiest, tastiest ones you'll find anywhere.

According to developer Chanel Murphy, "Readers should try this recipe because it offers a unique twist on traditional donuts due to its chewy texture." As for the signature chewiness, she explains that this comes from the glutinous rice flour, aka mochi. She also notes that "The technique of forming the pon de ring shape with eight small mochi balls is a unique feature." While Murphy opts for a plain white glaze here, you can add a drop or two of food coloring if you'd like more vibrantly-hued pics to post on your Instagram.