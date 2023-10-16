Fried Green Tomatoes Became A Southern Staple Thanks To Jewish Immigrants

If your first thought when you hear fried green tomatoes is classic Southern cooking, you wouldn't be alone. While their prominence on menus and plates may be concentrated below the Mason Dixon line, there's more to their origin story than you might realize. It'd be reasonable to assume fried green tomatoes originated in the South and enjoyed a long standing in the local cuisine. But as is the case with so many of the food traditions we hold dear in the United States, it was a melting pot of influences and food customs — and likely immigrants — who we have to thank for bringing this dish into mainstream popularity.

Specifically, food historians and experts have traced the dish to cookbooks found in the Northeast and Midwest, including in Jewish and kosher cookbooks in the late 1800s and early 1900s. No such record can be found for recipes in Southern cookbooks until far later. Meaning, the dish only relatively recently migrated and solidified itself in the lexicon of Southern cooking, thanks in large part to "Fried Green Tomatoes," the popular '90s movie that helped the dish gain its iconic status.