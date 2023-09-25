Cajun Andouille Hush Puppies Recipe

Regular hush puppies are delicious enough on their own, but this Cajun andouille hush puppy recipe really takes things to a new level. As the name suggests, this recipe incorporates both Cajun seasoning and andouille sausage into the classic fried snack, making for a hush puppy that will put other appetizers to shame. "These are crisp, light, and fluffy, with a little bit of a spicy flavor from the andouille sausage and Cajun spices," recipe developer Jessica Morone explains. "They are a great side dish for any seafood or barbecue meal and are pretty easy to make."

Hush puppies may have originated in the South, but that doesn't mean that anyone, anywhere can't enjoy them. Often overlooked in favor of popular apps like mozzarella sticks or chicken wings, you won't as often find hush puppies as part of someone's party or game day spread; that said, we think that these Cajun-infused puppies will be tasty enough (and easy enough to make) to ensure their spot on your appetizer platter.