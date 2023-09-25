Cajun Andouille Hush Puppies Recipe
Regular hush puppies are delicious enough on their own, but this Cajun andouille hush puppy recipe really takes things to a new level. As the name suggests, this recipe incorporates both Cajun seasoning and andouille sausage into the classic fried snack, making for a hush puppy that will put other appetizers to shame. "These are crisp, light, and fluffy, with a little bit of a spicy flavor from the andouille sausage and Cajun spices," recipe developer Jessica Morone explains. "They are a great side dish for any seafood or barbecue meal and are pretty easy to make."
Hush puppies may have originated in the South, but that doesn't mean that anyone, anywhere can't enjoy them. Often overlooked in favor of popular apps like mozzarella sticks or chicken wings, you won't as often find hush puppies as part of someone's party or game day spread; that said, we think that these Cajun-infused puppies will be tasty enough (and easy enough to make) to ensure their spot on your appetizer platter.
Gather the ingredients for Cajun andouille hush puppies
Anyone familiar with homemade hush puppies knows that cornmeal makes up the bulk of the fluffy fritters, and this recipe is no different. Of course, cornmeal doesn't act alone — you'll also need all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, Cajun seasoning, an egg, andouille sausage (diced), buttermilk, and beer, with that last ingredient being something of a special inclusion. As Morone explains, "You don't have to put beer in hush puppy batter, and you could just use all buttermilk, but beer adds a nice flavor, and because it adds carbon dioxide and alcohol to the batter it makes the hush puppies lighter and crispier than they would be otherwise."
As for what type of beer, that part is mostly up to you, though Morone does provide some guidance. "You can use any beer that you like, but, generally, ones that are lighter and less bitter are better for recipes where you are frying something," she says, adding, "I also wouldn't recommend using anything too expensive since that would be a waste."
Make the hush puppy batter and heat up the oil
It won't take long to whip up the hush puppy batter, so you'll want to get the frying oil preheating beforehand. To do so, place a large skillet, pot, or Dutch oven on the stovetop and fill it with about 2 inches of oil. The exact amount of oil you'll need depends on the size of your pot, so just do your best to eyeball the 2-inch point. Then, get that heating up so it reaches 365 F.
Now, you can focus on the batter itself. Add the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, Cajun seasoning, and salt to a large bowl and whisk to combine. Stir in the andouille sausage next, then add in the wet ingredients: the egg, beer, and buttermilk. Stir again until you have a mostly smooth batter (the sausage will make it a bit chunky).
Fry the hush puppies
Once your batter is ready to go and the oil is at 365 F, you can begin frying the hush puppies. Using a 1-inch cookie or ice cream scooper, drop dollops of batter in the oil. You can cook several hush puppies at a time, but be sure not to overcrowd the pot, and keep an eye on the oil's temperature to make sure it remains steady.
Allow the hush puppies to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they're golden brown. At that point, carefully remove them with tongs and place them onto a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat the frying process until you've used up all of your batter.
Serve your Cajun andouille hush puppies with a dipping sauce
While it's a good idea to let the hush puppies cool down a little bit after frying, they definitely are best enjoyed fresh and warm, and ideally with your favorite dipping sauce. "You can eat these hush puppies alone or with anything you like on them," Morone says, suggesting, "There are a lot of things you could dip them in or spread on them, a remoulade sauce is great, or hot honey, horseradish, tartar sauce or honey butter, try things you like and decide what goes best!"
- Oil, for frying
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup diced andouille sausage
- 1 egg
- ⅓ cup beer
- ⅔ cup buttermilk
- Preheat 2 inches of oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven to 365 F.
- In a large bowl whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, Cajun seasoning, and salt.
- Stir in the andouille sausage until combined.
- Add in the egg, beer, and buttermilk and stir until everything is mixed.
- Use a 1-inch cookie scoop to drop the batter into the hot oil in batches. Cook until the hush puppies are golden brown, 2-3 minutes. Remove with a metal strainer or tongs and place on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat until all the batter is cooked.
- Serve warm, with your favorite dipping sauce if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|102
|Total Fat
|5.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|8.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|79.2 mg
|Protein
|1.9 g