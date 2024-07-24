Stuff Your Squash Blossoms With Crab Rangoon For A Savory Appetizer
Endlessly meme-able and delicious to boot, crab rangoon is an appetizer inspired by Chinese cuisine with American origins. The delectable combination of crabmeat and cream cheese wrapped in a doughy wonton and fried was actually a creation from Trader Vic's very own founder, Victor Bergeron, for his eponymous tiki bar. Putting a modern-day twist on this now classic appetizer, you can easily ditch the excess carbs of a wonton wrapper in favor of a new vessel in which to stuff your crab rangoon filling. Also known as zucchini flowers, squash blossoms are definitely one of many vegetables you should be stuffing.
Squash blossoms are great for stuffing with many different savory fillings because of their relatively mild flavors. Much like substituting squash in place of a heavy pasta, using a squash blossom to house your crab rangoon filling will allow the creamy and umami notes to shine. The use of a flower-like blossom also adds more of a delicate mouthfeel to the overall appetizer. The thinness of the petals crisp up upon frying and effectively dissolve as you bite into the stuffed blossom, giving way to the tasty crab rangoon filling inside. It's as simple as gathering the ingredients for your own homemade crab rangoon recipe, stuffing them into a prepared squash blossom, and frying everything to perfection.
How to make the perfect crab rangoon stuffed squash blossoms
Making your own crab rangoon filling — or even an extra-cheesy crab rangoon dip — is super easy. Knowing how to cook summer squash and squash blossoms can have a bit of a learning curve but, once you get the hang of it, you'll want nothing more than to stuff your squash blossoms with crab rangoon forever. One way to ensure the structural integrity of your squash blossoms is to pre-shape and refrigerate your crab rangoon filling to make sure it is evenly distributed and that your squash blossoms don't get overstuffed. Another method is to use a piping bag, such as one for icing, to gently add the filling into your squash blossoms before frying. It's a good idea to go slowly and carefully. And even if you do make a mistake, know that it will still taste great.
For your crab rangoon filling, you can include premium ingredients like real crab meat or, for a more budget-conscious version, imitation crab meat, which is a mixture of processed fish. For the cream cheese, you can swap in a dairy-free version if lactose is a concern. If you want something a little extra to dress up your crab rangoon stuffed squash blossoms, whip up a batch of easy sweet chili sauce for either dipping or drizzling over your delightful savory appetizers. Any way you want to prepare this twist on a classic will surely turn out delicious.