Stuff Your Squash Blossoms With Crab Rangoon For A Savory Appetizer

Endlessly meme-able and delicious to boot, crab rangoon is an appetizer inspired by Chinese cuisine with American origins. The delectable combination of crabmeat and cream cheese wrapped in a doughy wonton and fried was actually a creation from Trader Vic's very own founder, Victor Bergeron, for his eponymous tiki bar. Putting a modern-day twist on this now classic appetizer, you can easily ditch the excess carbs of a wonton wrapper in favor of a new vessel in which to stuff your crab rangoon filling. Also known as zucchini flowers, squash blossoms are definitely one of many vegetables you should be stuffing.

Squash blossoms are great for stuffing with many different savory fillings because of their relatively mild flavors. Much like substituting squash in place of a heavy pasta, using a squash blossom to house your crab rangoon filling will allow the creamy and umami notes to shine. The use of a flower-like blossom also adds more of a delicate mouthfeel to the overall appetizer. The thinness of the petals crisp up upon frying and effectively dissolve as you bite into the stuffed blossom, giving way to the tasty crab rangoon filling inside. It's as simple as gathering the ingredients for your own homemade crab rangoon recipe, stuffing them into a prepared squash blossom, and frying everything to perfection.