Cheesy Crab Rangoon Dip Recipe
If you're looking for the perfect party dip, this cheesy crab rangoon dip by Michelle McGlinn should be right up your alley! This recipe comes together in a mere 35 minutes. Plus, while it is beginner-friendly, a homemade dip is always impressive, especially when served with freshly baked wonton chips.
"This dip is as delicious as the fried wontons — and even easier to eat," McGlinn says. "You won't be able to stop eating it, which is why I recommend making so many wonton chips. It's rich, with that silky, fishy taste of crab and plenty of garlicky flavor. And of course, it's super cheesy, almost like a crab queso."
For the uninitiated, a crab rangoon is cream cheese and crab-filled fried wonton. The Chinese-American classic was likely invented by Victor Bergeron, the founder of the tiki bar Trader Vic's. This dip has all the same ingredients as the bite-size appetizer, plus sesame oil for nuttiness and sour cream for a tangy finish.
Gather your ingredients for creamy crab rangoon dip
To make this cheesy crab rangoon dip, you'll need wonton wrappers, softened cream cheese, lump crab meat, mayonnaise, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic powder.
If you forget or don't have enough time to soften your cream cheese, don't worry. "Softened cream cheese will get melty much faster, but isn't required if you're in a pinch," McGlinn says. "The dip may just need some extra time in the oven. If the top is getting too browned, cover the cooking vessel."
Step 1: Prep a baking sheet
Preheat oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Spread out the wonton triangles on the pan
Arrange wonton triangles on the prepared baking sheet. (Do not overcrowd; work in batches or use additional baking sheets as needed.)
Step 3: Spritz with cooking spray
Spray wonton triangles generously with cooking spray.
Step 4: Bake
Bake for 5-6 minutes, or until golden brown. Set aside.
Step 5: Combine the dip ingredients
Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, crab meat, mayonnaise, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic powder in a small baking dish.
Step 6: Bake the dip
Bake cream cheese mixture for 20-25 minutes, until melted and bubbly.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Garnish dip with extra scallions, if desired, and serve warm with baked wonton chips.
How should I store leftover cheesy crab rangoon dip?
Leftover cheesy crab rangoon dip should last for 3-4 days in the refrigerator. McGlinn doesn't recommend freezing it, because doing so would negatively affect the texture of the dairy ingredients in the dish. For the best reheating results, she also cautions against using the microwaving. "If possible, I'd recommend baking the dip gently back to a melty, warm temperature," she says. "This way, the cheese doesn't curdle or separate, but instead melts into the same creamy dip it started as."
If you have leftover wonton chips, they should keep well in an airtight container for a week or more. "The wonton chips keep great — I still have a few in a bag on my counter," McGlinn says. "They are very crispy and save like a regular chip!" Because the wonton chips hold up so well, they can easily be made ahead of time if needed.
What other ingredients can I use in cheesy crab rangoon dip?
McGlinn recommends using lump crab meat to make this dip because of its great taste and soft texture, but you can also use white crab meat, imitation crab, or cooked fresh crab. And if you'd really like the crab to be the star of the show, McGlinn suggests amping up the quantity in the recipe. "I love crab, so if I made this for myself, I'd probably go ahead and double it," she says.
Other than the wonton chips in the recipe, McGlinn also recommends Ritz crackers or tortilla chips as an easy, store-bought alternative. "You can also use carrots or broccoli for a more nutritious dipping option, or warm bread for a more filling option," McGlinn says.
There's also a mere ½ teaspoon sesame oil in this cheesy crab rangoon dip, but McGlinn cautions that even such a small amount goes a long way. "If you don't like sesame oil, definitely skip it," she advises.
- 25 wonton wrappers, sliced in half diagonally
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened and cut into cubes
- 1 (6-ounce) can lump crab meat, drained
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 scallions, chopped, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
|Calories per Serving
|1,000
|Total Fat
|40.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|140.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|120.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|2.6 g
|Sodium
|1,819.9 mg
|Protein
|35.3 g