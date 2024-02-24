Cheesy Crab Rangoon Dip Recipe

If you're looking for the perfect party dip, this cheesy crab rangoon dip by Michelle McGlinn should be right up your alley! This recipe comes together in a mere 35 minutes. Plus, while it is beginner-friendly, a homemade dip is always impressive, especially when served with freshly baked wonton chips.

"This dip is as delicious as the fried wontons — and even easier to eat," McGlinn says. "You won't be able to stop eating it, which is why I recommend making so many wonton chips. It's rich, with that silky, fishy taste of crab and plenty of garlicky flavor. And of course, it's super cheesy, almost like a crab queso."

For the uninitiated, a crab rangoon is cream cheese and crab-filled fried wonton. The Chinese-American classic was likely invented by Victor Bergeron, the founder of the tiki bar Trader Vic's. This dip has all the same ingredients as the bite-size appetizer, plus sesame oil for nuttiness and sour cream for a tangy finish.