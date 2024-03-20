Deep Fry Your Cauliflower For Crispy, Flavorful Bites

Just about everything tastes better when it's been deep-fried — cauliflower included. If you want to upgrade your cauliflower to make it taste extra delicious, break out the deep fryer. The process is actually super simple.

Start by breaking a head of cauliflower into florets. Bring a pot of water to a boil, then add the cauliflower and cook for about five minutes or until the cauliflower is tender. Next, heat oil in a deep fryer (or a deep pot if you don't own a deep fryer) to 365 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you'll need to make the batter mixture. Some recipes call for a combination of flour, cornstarch, and milk, but you can also opt for whisking together just milk and one egg — it really comes down to your preference or what you have available in your kitchen.

Next, you'll dip each piece of cauliflower in the batter and then roll it in breadcrumbs or crushed crackers. Finally, fry the cauliflower pieces for about four minutes, then flip them over with tongs and fry for about four more minutes. Take them out when they're golden brown on all sides. Finish by draining the fried cauliflower on paper towels to get rid of any excess oil.