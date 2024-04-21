The Viral Wet-Wet Sauce That's Been Spicing Up Everyone's Kitchen

If you're looking for an all-purpose sauce that'll instantly upgrade any protein, starch, or veggie, the viral wet-wet sauce is the only recipe you need. Since sauces are wet by definition, wet-wet sauce might sound redundant. But the name alludes to adding two rounds of liquid ingredients to dry seasonings all in one heat-safe bowl.

Wet-wet sauce is an Asian-inspired recipe that's a hybrid between chili oil and stir-fry sauce. You start making it by adding all the dry ingredients to a glass or metal bowl, throwing in diced green onions, grated garlic and ginger, sesame seeds, and Korean chili flakes, also known as gochugaru. Then, comes the first round of wet ingredients in the form of bubbling hot oil. Pouring sizzling oil over the aromatics and spices will simultaneously bloom their flavors while infusing the oil, effectively combining the ingredients into fortified chili oil. After waiting a minute or two for the oil to stop bubbling, the sauce is ready for its second wet ingredients: rice vinegar, soy sauce, and oyster sauce.

Stir the liquid ingredients into the chili oil, and voila, you have a highly complex savory-and-spicy condiment for everything from dumplings to stir-fried eggplant to fried chicken. Plus, you can pour leftovers into a mason jar to store in your refrigerator for months.