Chili Oil Is The Go-To Pantry Ingredient To Give Meat Marinades A Kick

If you're a true spice enthusiast, sprinkling red pepper flakes or cayenne onto your food before eating isn't enough to attain the level of heat you're after. Something mouth-watering that makes you sweat a little is best reached when the spice is skin-deep. To give your meat a kick, marinate it in chili oil.

Made from dried chili flakes, a neutral-tasting oil, salt, aromatics, and spices like shallots, ginger, and Chinese five-spice powder, chili oil is a spicy, warm oil that instantly brings depth and heat to your food. With a bottle of it on hand, any plain cut of meat is instantly transformed into a fragrant and fiery dish.

You can drizzle chili oil over a finished product or cook meat in it. However, marinating it will allow the flavor to permeate throughout the meat, giving your food a pepper-tangy kick with each bite. If you want to tame the heat, mix the chili oil with a neutral one for some subtle spice.