11 Essential Tips You Need When Cooking With A Deep Fryer, According To A Trained Chef

Almost every job imaginable is easier when you have the right tools to get it done. When it comes to deep frying, people differ on what that tool might be. Here in the West, we usually reach for a deep, straight-sided pot – a heavy Dutch oven is ideal – but many millions of people deep-fry in a wok, which is the exact opposite.

If deep-frying on the stovetop isn't your idea of a good time, the logical choice is a countertop deep fryer. They won't spatter grease around your stove and cooking area, and if your home has a gas stove, you won't have the same risk of a flash fire. But with deep fryers, as with any other countertop appliance, some are always better than others.

"Better" is a subjective term. If you have limited storage space you'll favor a compact fryer, for example, but if you cook for a large family, you'll want one that holds more. As you look at deep fryer reviews to see which one seems the best for your budget, keep your own priorities in mind. Don't just look at the rating, but review the criteria the fryers were judged on and ask whether you care about the same things. Higher power translates to faster heating, and that's always a good thing, but otherwise, it's a question of choosing a fryer that gives you the features you want without breaking the bank.