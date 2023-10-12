The Reason You Should Consider Using A Wok For Deep Frying

You can deep fry any food in a wok that you would in a deep fryer, Dutch oven, or other pot. The amount of oil needed varies by recipe, but you certainly won't have to fill the wok to the brim. In fact, many sources claim that woks use around 33% less oil than other cookware, like Dutch ovens, when frying. Your best bet is to start with just two to three inches of oil. The oil will also be ready quicker because you're using a smaller amount — another advantage to deep frying in a wok. To make sure it's hot enough for deep frying, use a candy thermometer to check the temperature, which should be between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Still, deep frying can be a messy business. So, how do you clean a wok after frying food in it? First, let the oil cool. It's a good idea to refer to the instructions from the manufacturer of the wok, because every style and material has different needs. If it's a cast iron or carbon steel wok, for example, you'll need to use a specific cleaning method to avoid losing its vital seasoning. Woks made out of aluminum or stainless steel can be cleaned using paper towels to soak up the oil. Don't pour oil down the drain, as this can wreak havoc on your plumbing. After the oil is removed, soak the wok in hot water, then clean it with a sponge or washcloth before thoroughly drying and storing it.