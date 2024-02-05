The Best Type Of Oil To Use When Frying Donuts At Home

Even an original glazed from Krispy Kreme can hardly compare to a homemade donut, especially if you mix, shape, and fry it yourself. Making homemade donuts isn't hard, but to make a delicious and crispy batch, you need the right kind of oil. Specifically, you'll always want to opt for oils with high smoke points when deep-frying your donuts.

The crispy, golden-brown crust that makes donuts such a nice treat is formed by frying them in hot oil between 350 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, not all kinds of cooking oil can withstand such high heat and may start smoking and burning at these temperatures. Once they do, they'll give your donuts a very bitter, unpleasant taste similar to burnt food. That's why virgin olive oil is never used for deep frying; it has a fairly low smoke point between 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another important consideration is the oil's flavor. Donuts have a rather delicate taste, and using a flavored oil (such as olive oil) can greatly alter its flavor — and usually not for the better. While a slightly nutty flavor from oils like peanut or soybean is fine, it's best to steer clear of strongly flavored oils to ensure your donuts don't unexpectedly end up tasting like olive, coconut, or sesame.