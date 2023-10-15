For Better Deep Frying, You Need To Be Filtering Your Oil

When it comes down to it, is there anything tastier than deep-fried food? The act of immersing breaded chicken, seafood, veggies, hunks of dough, or even balls of cheese into a vat of bubbling hot oil is an almost holy thing, and the crispy, juicy goodness that follows hits us in a deep, comforting place. Most cultures around the globe have their own takes on this cooking method — from Japanese tempura to Mediterranean calamari to hush puppies in the American South — proving its universal appeal. This is driven home by the Korean proverb: "Even a shoe tastes good if it's deep-fried."

That said, not all deep-fried dishes are created equal, which often comes down to the state of the oil rather than the ingredients lowered into it. Restaurants and commercial kitchens long ago realized that it's all about good oil, and these days rely on filtration systems to not only extend its lifespan but also guarantee quality. While the systems and services employed by dining professionals can be complex and expensive, there are much simpler methods that you can adopt in your home kitchen to make sure that your oil brings out the maximum crunch and flavor when it comes time to deep-fry.