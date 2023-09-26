The Best Time To Season Fried Green Beans

While it's true that all fried food is delicious, not every fried dish is necessarily bad for you. Air fryers, now all the rage, produce much the same effect as deep-frying in oil without posing nearly the same threat to arterial health or injury from burn-inducing splash damage. Also, what you choose to fry can be as healthy a choice as how you fry it; a prime example of this is green beans – a phenomenal substitute for potatoes. Yes, French fries are amazing, but have you savored the crisp snap of breaded fried green beans? They're divine. Like potatoes, green beans need to be seasoned, so take this tip with you into the kitchen: Toss them in salt and pepper the moment they emerge from the fryer when the seasoning stands the best chance of sticking. If you're getting more involved and using several flavoring ingredients, like your favorite seasoning blend or Parmesan cheese, put that stuff in the batter.

Green beans bring a lot to the table beyond their green and earthy flavor profile (which, by the way, turns sweeter when cooked). You'll be getting a fair amount of carbohydrates from fried green beans, in addition to the cholesterol-lowering benefits of fiber and protein — not to mention a good dose of vitamin C. So, what are the best seasoning options for fried green beans?