Special Italian Sunday Sauce Recipe

What's more Italian than tomato sauce? This classic recipe is a foundation of Italian cuisine and is used to dress countless versions of pasta, baked dishes, pizza, fish, vegetables, and meat. Italian Sunday sauce is a recipe close to Italian and Italian-American hearts alike. While Italians get together for Sunday lunch and Americans prefer Sunday dinner, in both cases pasta with sauce is part of this tradition that brings family together week after week.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico grew up in an Italian-American family and later spent over a decade living in Italy. She harnessed her knowledge from both countries to create a classic recipe for Italian Sunday sauce. Depending on who you ask, making sauce is intimidating or incredibly easy. Bottalico shares, "When I was new to living in Italy, I asked someone for their tomato sauce recipe at a Sunday lunch and they laughed at me. It's considered to be something very basic. I find that making a good sauce isn't difficult, but it does require some technique to get right, as well as high quality ingredients, which may be trickier to find depending on where you live."

One secret is the addition of a humble special ingredient Bottalico learned about from her Grandfather: carrot. This subtly sweet vegetable balances out the acidity of certain canned tomatoes and helps it taste just right. Read on to learn the basic techniques to make a delicious Italian sauce in 40 minutes.