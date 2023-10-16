Muhammara Is The Middle Eastern Dip That Takes Sweet-And-Savory To New Levels

Hummus may get all the attention, but when it comes to Middle Eastern dips, sweet and tangy muhammara is the real showstopper. Originating from Aleppo, Syria, muhammara is now found across the Mediterranean world, especially in neighboring countries like Lebanon and Turkey. Like hummus or baba ganoush, muhammara is a popular addition to any meze (collections of small plates and dips that serve as appetizers and light meals in Middle Eastern cuisine). Of all those dips, muhammara is the most striking, with its name being a description of the deep red color that comes from its primary ingredients. But muhammara's flavor and texture are not any less remarkable than its appearance.

Muhammara recipes can vary, like any traditional dish, but it's built around four main ingredients: roasted red peppers, Aleppo peppers, pomegranate molasses, and walnuts. It's blended with olive oil and can also include flavorings such as lemon juice, garlic, and cumin. However, muhammara's unique taste all comes from the combination of savory roasted peppers and walnuts along with the sour and lightly sweet notes from the molasses. Aleppo pepper is a regional specialty with a fruity undertone and strong earthy taste. The walnuts provide a nice extra textural bite as well. Compared to the more mild nutty and bean flavors of other meze dips, muhammara is bright, complex, and intensely flavored. It doesn't need to be served with anything more than a simple, soft pita to be delicious.