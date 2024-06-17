18 Veggies For Making Delicious Fries That Aren't Potatoes

French fries are popular around the globe, and for good reason. Crispy, soft, starchy, salty, and warm, they're a real comfort food. Whether served at a casual fast food joint with a burger or at an elegant French restaurant with buttery mussels, french fried potatoes aren't going out of style any time soon.

That said, there's increasing interest in creating fries from vegetables that aren't potatoes (we're including both white and sweet potatoes in this definition). Whether it's for health reasons or simply for a love of vegetable variety, recipes for fries made from potato alternatives have been popping up everywhere. If there's a spice mixture you love to use with potato fries, you can use the same blend with your veggies or try some of these other ways season your fries. And don't forget flavorful dipping sauces to add extra zing to the dish! We know these fries don't taste like potatoes and the texture may be quite different, but trying some of these options is a great way to take advantage of the diverse flavors in the vegetable world while making fries that are still satisfying and delicious.