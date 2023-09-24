Butternut Squash Fries With Creamy Chipotle Sauce Recipe

French fries made from potatoes are a favorite for many, and with so many different kinds of fries to choose from, you may not have considered looking beyond potatoes when making this classic treat. Potatoes shine because they work really well in fries, but the lesser-known truth is many other vegetables work just as well. Sweet potato fries have become popular as an alternative to white potato fries, but there's another orange vegetable that you may not have considered: the humble butternut squash.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico brings us this recipe for butternut squash fries paired with a creamy chipotle dipping sauce. Whether you're limiting carbs or just open to trying something new, these butternut squash fries will give you the crispy crunch you crave while tantalizing your pallet with a new flavor in a fry. The fries are seasoned with a blend of spices to complement their natural taste, and the chipotle sauce provides a spicy, smoky highlight with a bit of citrus. This homemade chipotle sauce is quick to make in the food processor, and the taste is a big step above what you can buy prepared on the shelf. Read on to find out how you can make these delicious fries and their sauce in under an hour.