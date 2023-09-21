11 Underrated Sauces You Should Dip French Fries In

There's something so satisfactory about a good French fry. Not to mention that there are so many fries to pick from. Whether you prefer truffle fries, shoestring fries, steak fries, wedge-cut, crinkle-cut, or anything in between, these dipping sauces will enhance your fries to the next level. While there are some obvious choices to dip your fries in, such as ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, ranch, and gravy, this list offers some underrated choices to dunk your fried potato pieces in.

Take a break from the ordinary. From herby chimichurri to tangy tzatziki, there are plenty of unique sauces to try with fries. If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you could do a dipping sauce potluck where you have all the options laid out buffet-style. Even better, put out different dipping sauces and different types of fries so you can truly mix and match to see what combinations go best together. Is it a science or is it a personal preference? It's all about having fun and enjoying every bite. Skip the ketchup next time and opt for one of these tantalizing, underrated dipping sauces with your French fries, instead. While we offer various kinds of fries to pair the sauce with as well as toppings to potentially elevate each dish, test it out and see for yourself. There's an entire universe of untapped fry flavor out there for you to explore. You might just find a new life-long favorite. Let the games begin.