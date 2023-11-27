Instead Of Potatoes, Use Carrots For An Equally Crispy Fry Alternative

French fries are among the most popular iterations of the versatile potato, beloved for their crispy exterior and rich, pillowy interior. Of course, deep frying them also helps. But if you're looking for a healthy alternative that'll save you the mess of deep frying while still providing that delicious crispy yet tender duality, try making carrot fries instead.

As root vegetables, potatoes and carrots are hearty, long-lasting, starchy ingredients that hold their shape well during preparation and cooking. Carrots offer a savory and earthy flavor profile similar to potatoes but with a distinct caramelized sweetness when cooked. Furthermore, they assume a similar starchy, creamy texture to potatoes when baked with a fraction of the starch, and carbohydrates. Carrot fries are thus a healthy substitute for potato fries that cater to keto and other carb-conscious diets.

Making carrot fries requires minimal preparation as carrots are already thinner and smaller than potatoes. You can halve or quarter them to achieve the desired french fry shape before tossing them in a light drizzle of oil and seasonings. Baking them between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit or air frying carrot sticks will accomplish the desired crispy exterior. To ensure you get nicely crispy, slightly charred edges, be sure to arrange your carrot fries evenly on the baking tray, with a bit of space between each fry.