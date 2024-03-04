Easy Baked Avocado Fries Recipe
The concept of avocado fries might seem odd at first — after all, we often use avocados when they're very soft and ripe, and that couldn't be farther from the firm potatoes usually used to make fries. As it turns out, soft, buttery avocados make for great fries, especially when you coat them with crunchy breadcrumbs. With a crispy, seasoned outer coating and a creamy interior, they're perfect for a unique appetizer, a side dish, or a filling snack.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an easy baked avocado fries recipe that will help you switch up your fry routine. The secret is underripe avocados, which will hold their shape better than ripe ones. They should give just slightly when you press the top, without being rock hard or overly soft. If they're perfect for guacamole or spreading on toast, they're too ripe and might fall apart when you bread them.
These fries are wonderful on their own, but serving them with a dipping sauce like creamy cilantro lime sauce or chipotle sauce adds another dimension that keeps us reaching for more. Whether you're looking for an alternative to traditional fries or you're simply an avocado fan, don't miss out on this unique way to enjoy the popular fruit.
Gather your easy baked avocado fries ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need two Hass avocados. Make sure they are underripe, or they might be too soft for breading. Avocados of medium ripeness without being too hard or too soft will work — the top should give slightly when you press it. You will need extra virgin olive oil for greasing the baking dish and for drizzling on the fries before baking. To make the seasoned breading, you'll use eggs, all-purpose flour, panko breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cumin. Panko breadcrumbs, as opposed to regular ones, make the exterior extra crunchy.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Grease a baking sheet
Grease a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon oil. Set aside.
Step 3: Whisk the eggs
Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them.
Step 4: Place the flour in a bowl
Place the flour in a second bowl.
Step 5: Prepare the breadcrumb mixture
Mix the breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cumin in a third bowl. Set all three bowls aside.
Step 6: Prep the avocadoes
Rinse the avocados, slice them in half lengthwise, and remove the pits with a spoon.
Step 7: Slice the avocadoes into wedges
Peel the avocado halves and slice them into about 5 wedges each or 10 wedges per avocado.
Step 8: Bread the avocadoes
Place an avocado wedge first in the flour, then in the egg, and then in the panko mixture, gently rotating it to coat it evenly each time, before placing it on the greased baking sheet. Repeat with each wedge.
Step 9: Drizzle oil on the fries
Drizzle olive oil on the fries.
Step 10: Bake the fries
Bake the fries for 13-14 minutes until crispy and golden. Carefully flip them with a spatula halfway through the cooking time.
Step 11: Serve the avocado fries
Serve immediately.
Can I make these avocado fries vegan or gluten-free?
The breading technique used in this recipe calls for flour, eggs, and panko breadcrumbs. However, if you're following a plant-based or gluten-free diet, you don't have to miss out on these delicious, creamy, and crunchy avocado fries. If you'd like to replace the egg, you have several options. You can use milk or yogurt instead, and this includes non-dairy options like almond, coconut, oat, or soy varieties. A mixture of tapioca starch, cornstarch, or ground flax seed and water creates a sticky liquid similar to an egg. You can also use a simple mixture of oil and water to help the breadcrumbs stick.
While not strictly necessary, the flour used before the egg and breading is helpful because it serves to cling to excess moisture on the avocado, allowing the egg to adhere better before the fries get dipped in the breading. Gluten-free options include almond, coconut, rice, buckwheat, and oat flours (if the oats are labeled gluten free). Keep in mind that some of these may give your fries a slightly different taste. You can make a gluten-free panko breadcrumb substitute with a variety of ingredients you may already have in your kitchen. The key is to use something crunchy and not crush it too small. Think cornflakes, almonds, rice cakes, potato chips, toasted coconut flakes, or gluten-free crackers.
Can I make avocado fries in an air fryer instead?
Air fryers are a popular choice for preparing crispy, fried foods without excessive oil. Although these avocado fries are baked instead of fried, they do require some oil for greasing the baking sheet and drizzling on top. You can use an air fryer instead to cut back on that additional oil or simply because it's another fun way to use this popular machine. They turn out well this way, with the same crispy, golden crust and creamy interior that make them so irresistible.
Prepare the fries the same way as you would for baking, but don't drizzle oil on top. Very lightly wipe the air fryer basket with a high smoke point oil like avocado oil, safflower oil, or peanut oil. Cook the fries at 375 F for 10-14 minutes, flipping halfway through. Leave some room between the fries in the air fryer basket to allow for greater air circulation — they'll cook best that way.
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more as needed
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 2 slightly firm Hass avocados
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Grease a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon oil. Set aside.
- Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them.
- Place the flour in a second bowl.
- Mix the breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cumin in a third bowl. Set all three bowls aside.
- Rinse the avocados, slice them in half lengthwise, and remove the pits with a spoon.
- Peel the avocado halves and slice them into about 5 wedges each or 10 wedges per avocado.
- Place an avocado wedge first in the flour, then in the egg, and then in the panko mixture, gently rotating it to coat it evenly each time, before placing it on the greased baking sheet. Repeat with each wedge.
- Drizzle olive oil on the fries.
- Bake the fries for 13-14 minutes until crispy and golden. Carefully flip them with a spatula halfway through the cooking time.
- Serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|372
|Total Fat
|24.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|93.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.4 g
|Sodium
|383.5 mg
|Protein
|8.5 g