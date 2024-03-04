Easy Baked Avocado Fries Recipe

The concept of avocado fries might seem odd at first — after all, we often use avocados when they're very soft and ripe, and that couldn't be farther from the firm potatoes usually used to make fries. As it turns out, soft, buttery avocados make for great fries, especially when you coat them with crunchy breadcrumbs. With a crispy, seasoned outer coating and a creamy interior, they're perfect for a unique appetizer, a side dish, or a filling snack.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an easy baked avocado fries recipe that will help you switch up your fry routine. The secret is underripe avocados, which will hold their shape better than ripe ones. They should give just slightly when you press the top, without being rock hard or overly soft. If they're perfect for guacamole or spreading on toast, they're too ripe and might fall apart when you bread them.

These fries are wonderful on their own, but serving them with a dipping sauce like creamy cilantro lime sauce or chipotle sauce adds another dimension that keeps us reaching for more. Whether you're looking for an alternative to traditional fries or you're simply an avocado fan, don't miss out on this unique way to enjoy the popular fruit.