The Absolute Best Type Of Onion To Use For Onion Rings

There's an art and a science to frying up the absolute best onion rings and, as with anything important in life, mastering the skill requires keen attention to detail. Clearly, the most basic detail that goes into a batch of onion rings is the onion itself. As such, you can't just grab any ole onion off your local grocery store shelf and expect to get the ideal type of onion rings that your mouth waters for. Instead, you need to select the right type of onion.

What it really comes down to is finding an onion that allows for the perfect balance of flavor. It's important to use one that has enough sweetness to balance out the bite but that still allows for the vegetable's spiciness to shine through. And, of course, it's nice if it's an onion you can use for other purposes, too. We spoke to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer's Corporate Chef, Stephen Parker to get his tips for making the best onion rings, and he insists that Spanish onions are the perfect choice.