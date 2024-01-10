Onion Rings Are The Perfect Crunchy Addition To Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic breakfast sandwiches are already nearly perfect, but nearly perfect isn't always enough. The basic combination of eggs, cheese, and breakfast meat on bread is an enduring staple of on-the-go eaters and home cooks alike, with a salty, melty alchemy that does the most important thing a sandwich can do: become greater than the sum of its parts. It doesn't matter if you go bacon or sausage, English muffin or bagel, the basic ingredient math of breakfast sandwiches just works. In fact, a simple breakfast sandwich works so well it doesn't even need condiments, and things like aioli or ketchup can distract from what makes them good instead of adding anything. But, that doesn't mean there isn't anything missing from breakfast sandwiches, and one clear oversight is some crunch. That's why you should consider adding onion rings.

As good as they are, most breakfast sandwiches are soft all the way through, with the only texture coming from a toasted piece of bread or some crumbly bacon. Traditional sources of sandwich crunch, like lettuce or pickles, don't go great with the flavor profile of breakfast sandwiches. One thing that does work are hash browns, but those won't give you the sweet, savory taste of onion along with the crunch. Fried, savory onion rings are a great complement to cheese and meat, and just a few rings can add a satisfying texture to your whole breakfast that few other toppings can match.