Onion Rings Are The Ideal Ingredient For A Vegetarian Parm Sandwich

When producing the onion rings to add into your vegetarian parm sandwich, you have two options here: Make them fresh yourself or buy a box of frozen onion rings. There's no shame if you opt for the latter, as they're easy to heat (usually in an oven or convection oven) and typically taste just as good. But whichever type you choose, you'll want to fully cook the onion rings before inserting them into your dish.

Hoagie rolls are typically the bread of choice for parm sandwiches, but you can really work with any bread that's soft in the middle but sturdy enough to stand up to all the gooey ingredients. If you want to take yours to the next level, toss some butter, garlic powder, and salt on each half before warming it in the oven for a few minutes. Just like with the onion rings, you can use jarred or store-bought marinara sauce, depending on how much time and effort you want to put into your meal. When it comes to assembling the sandwich, you'll want to stack a few layers of onion rings so that you get as much crunch as humanly possible. Then add your sauce on top, followed by copious amounts of mozzarella or provolone, and let the whole thing sit under the broiler until the cheese gets nice and gooey.