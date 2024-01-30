12 Ways To Add More Flavor To Bread Crumbs

If you only think of bread crumbs as a binder for meatballs or a coating for cutlets, you're missing out on their greater potential. Of course, sprinkling plain bread crumbs over a dish isn't enough to titillate your taste buds. But considering they're primarily made with bread — an ingredient with endless pairings — it follows that these crispy crumbs can be combined with a wide range of ingredients to add some oomph. With a sprinkling of herbs, spices, and crunchy flavorful add-ins, this pantry staple will be quickly transformed.

Once you start seasoning ordinary bread crumbs, it's unlikely you'll ever go back. After all, you might not think about spooning crumbs from the container straight over a plate of pasta ... but what about parmesan garlic crumbs? You can customize the add-ins for your palate and dietary preferences to ensure the result is exactly as you desire, and there's plenty of room to experiment with the type of loaf you use if you choose to make bread crumbs from scratch.

We've collected our favorite ideas for adding flavor to bread crumbs so you can use them to enhance your dishes. With this assortment, you'll be thinking of more ways to add a crispy finish to your favorite meals — both savory and sweet. Whether it's a homemade variety or your standard, run-of-the-mill item from the store, here are 12 ways to add more flavor to bread crumbs.