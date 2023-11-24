Brussels Sprouts Gratin With Walnut Crumble Recipe

Topped with a crunchy walnut crumble, this Brussels sprouts gratin is cooked in a creamy and cheesy bechamel sauce. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to infuse an extra boost of flavor to this dish by adding some wholegrain mustard in the sauce, which adds a tangy depth without being overbearing. This dish makes a warming and delicious side dish for winter Sunday lunch, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any special occasion.

It is fair to say that aside from the holiday season, Brussels sprouts are often met with little enthusiasm around the dinner table. You either love them or hate them. They are one of Randles' favorite winter vegetables because they are so versatile. To harness their full flavor, forget eating them blanched and try roasting, sauteing, grilling, or even air-frying them instead. They can even be eaten raw, finely shredded in salads and slaws. Low in calories, Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, making them a valuable addition to a balanced and nutritious diet.

Brussels sprouts are at their peak during the fall and winter. For the best flavor, Randles recommends shopping for sprouts while they are in season, and selecting firm and compact sprouts with vibrant green color while avoiding sprouts that are yellowing.