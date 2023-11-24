Recipes Dish Type Side Dish Recipes

Brussels Sprouts Gratin With Walnut Crumble Recipe

Brussels Sprouts Gratin with fork Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table
By Annabelle Randles and Tasting Table Staff/

Topped with a crunchy walnut crumble, this Brussels sprouts gratin is cooked in a creamy and cheesy bechamel sauce. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to infuse an extra boost of flavor to this dish by adding some wholegrain mustard in the sauce, which adds a tangy depth without being overbearing. This dish makes a warming and delicious side dish for winter Sunday lunch, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any special occasion.

It is fair to say that aside from the holiday season, Brussels sprouts are often met with little enthusiasm around the dinner table. You either love them or hate them. They are one of Randles' favorite winter vegetables because they are so versatile. To harness their full flavor, forget eating them blanched and try roasting, sauteing, grilling, or even air-frying them instead. They can even be eaten raw, finely shredded in salads and slaws. Low in calories, Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, making them a valuable addition to a balanced and nutritious diet. 

Brussels sprouts are at their peak during the fall and winter. For the best flavor, Randles recommends shopping for sprouts while they are in season, and selecting firm and compact sprouts with vibrant green color while avoiding sprouts that are yellowing.

Gather the ingredients for this Brussels sprouts gratin with walnut crumble

Brussels sprouts gratin ingredients Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Besides Brussels sprouts, you will need a few more ingredients to round out the recipe. The Brussels sprouts are cooked in a rich and creamy béchamel sauce made with butter, all-purpose flour, milk, nutmeg, garlic, wholegrain mustard and cheddar cheese. For the crumble topping you will need panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and dried thyme.

To create a light and crunchy texture, Randles prefers using panko breadcrumbs for the crumble topping. You can substitute them with regular breadcrumbs. The crumble will not be as crispy but still very enjoyable. 

Step 1: Boil water

Boiling water in pan Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Bring a pan of water to a boil.

Step 2: Cook the Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts in pan Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Once boiling, add ½ teaspoon of salt and cook the Brussels sprouts for 5-8 minutes. They should be soft but still firm.

Step 3: Drain the Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts in colander Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Drain the sprouts well and set aside.

Step 4: Make the be﻿chamel

Butter melting in pan Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

In the meantime, make the bechamel. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Step 5: Add flour

Making roux in saucepan Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Whisking continuously, stir in the flour. Cook until the flour turns golden, about 2 minutes.

Step 6: Whisk in the milk

Thickening bechamel in pan Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Whisk in the milk, nutmeg, and garlic. Reduce the heat to medium-low and whisk until the sauce thickens, about 5-10 minutes.

Step 7: Stir in mustard and cheddar cheese

Cheese and mustard in bechamel sauce Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the mustard and grated cheddar cheese. Once the cheese has melted, season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 8: Preheat the oven

Preheating the oven Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 9: Prepare the walnut crumble

walnut crumble ingredients Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Prepare the walnut crumble: In a mixing bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and thyme. Set aside.

Step 10: Transfer Brussels sprouts to an oven dish

Brussels sprouts in oven-proof dish Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Add the Brussels sprouts to an oven-proof 9x9-inch baking dish.

Step 11: Cover the sprouts with be﻿chamel

adding bechamel to dish Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Cover the sprouts evenly with the bechamel sauce.

Step 12: Add the walnut crumble

walnut crumble on gratin Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Scatter the walnut crumble on top.

Step 13: Bake the gratin

unbaked gratin in oven Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Bake the gratin until golden, about 20-25 minutes.

Step 14: Rest then serve the Brussels sprouts gratin with walnut crumble

Brussels sprouts gratin on table Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

Leave to rest outside the oven for 5 minutes before serving.

What pairs well with this Brussels sprouts gratin?

plates of Brussels sprouts gratin Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

This Brussels sprouts gratin with walnut crumble makes a great side dish for roasted chicken, turkey, pork, salmon, or even as part of a vegetarian feast. At its simplest, Randles likes to serve it with a side of whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, barley, farro, or freekeh as well as a slice of crunchy bread to soak up the creamy bechamel sauce. This dish pairs well with a crisp white wine (such as chardonnay or sauvignon blanc) as well as a light fruity red wine such as a merlot. 

Though this dish does feature a green vegetable at its core, it is ultimately a very rich, creamy, and decadent dish, so it's a good idea to pair it vegetable side to help cut some of that richness. Randles recommends a simple green salad with bright cherry tomatoes to help liven up your plate and bring some freshness.

Can I make this gratin vegan?

Brussels sprouts gratin in a dish Annabelle Randles/Tasting Table

You can definitely make a vegan version of this Brussels sprouts gratin with walnut crumble by swapping the butter, milk, and cheese for dairy-free alternatives. A neutral-tasting plant-based milk such as plain soya or oat milk will work best. Randles also recommends adding nutritional yeast to the bechamel and crumble topping to enhance the overall flavor of this gratin. 

Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast that is often used as a seasoning or flavor enhancer, especially in vegan and vegetarian cooking. It is known to be filled with umami and is ideal for adding a cheesy and savory depth to plant-based dishes. Very often, nutritional yeast is fortified with B-vitamins, including vitamin B12, making it an essential addition to any pantry. Nutritional yeast is widely available and can be purchased from grocery stores (especially those with a focus on natural and organic products), health food stores, and online retailers.

Ingredients
  • ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • ½ stick butter
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard
  • 1 cup freshly grated cheddar cheese
  • pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
Directions
  1. Bring a pan of water to a boil.
  2. Once boiling, add ½ teaspoon of salt and cook the Brussels sprouts for 5-8 minutes. They should be soft but still firm.
  3. Drain the sprouts well and set aside.
  4. In the meantime, make the bé﻿chamel. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
  5. Whisking continuously, stir in the flour. Cook until the flour turns golden, about 2 minutes.
  6. Whisk in the milk, nutmeg, and garlic. Reduce the heat to medium low and whisk until the sauce thickens, about 5-10 minutes.
  7. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the mustard and grated cheddar cheese. Once the cheese has melted, season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  8. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  9. Prepare the walnut crumble: In a mixing bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and thyme. Set aside.
  10. Add the Brussels sprouts to an oven-proof 9x9-inch baking dish.
  11. Cover the sprouts evenly with the bé﻿chamel sauce.
  12. Scatter the walnut crumble on top.
  13. Bake the gratin until golden, about 20-25 minutes.
  14. Leave to rest outside the oven for 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 588
Total Fat 41.5 g
Saturated Fat 19.4 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 87.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 32.3 g
Dietary Fiber 6.3 g
Total Sugars 9.5 g
Sodium 783.9 mg
Protein 26.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
