13 Chinese Restaurant Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

We've all been there — lounging on the couch on a Friday night, about to watch a movie, suddenly struck with an intense hankering for orange chicken and lo mein. Chinese takeout is the only thing that can satiate you once the cravings hit. Before you know it, you're on the hunt for a reputable establishment to serve up some quality Chinese dishes. Fortunately, chain Chinese restaurants abound in the U.S., and we're willing to bet that at least some of the most popular ones have locations near you.

While you may already have some go-to local haunts, there are some chain Chinese restaurants you'll want to avoid. Even though many Chinese chain restaurants around the country serve the same dishes, there can be a striking difference in food quality depending on which one you choose. We've compiled a list of 13 chain Chinese restaurants across the country and ranked them from worst to best based on general reviews, pricing, and regional availability so you can know which restaurants will be your best bet the next time you need to scratch your Chinese food itch.