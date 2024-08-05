13 Chinese Restaurant Chains, Ranked Worst To Best
We've all been there — lounging on the couch on a Friday night, about to watch a movie, suddenly struck with an intense hankering for orange chicken and lo mein. Chinese takeout is the only thing that can satiate you once the cravings hit. Before you know it, you're on the hunt for a reputable establishment to serve up some quality Chinese dishes. Fortunately, chain Chinese restaurants abound in the U.S., and we're willing to bet that at least some of the most popular ones have locations near you.
While you may already have some go-to local haunts, there are some chain Chinese restaurants you'll want to avoid. Even though many Chinese chain restaurants around the country serve the same dishes, there can be a striking difference in food quality depending on which one you choose. We've compiled a list of 13 chain Chinese restaurants across the country and ranked them from worst to best based on general reviews, pricing, and regional availability so you can know which restaurants will be your best bet the next time you need to scratch your Chinese food itch.
13. Asian Chao
Sitting at the bottom of our list is a chain Chinese restaurant that we unequivocally recommend you avoid, no matter how much you're craving Chinese. Fortunately, you don't have much chance of accidentally eating at Asian Chao unless you live in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, or Ohio. Within these states, the chain restaurant is usually housed in a food court. Though Asian Chao boasts an extensive menu that includes exciting options like cheese rangoon and deep-fried plantains, in the case of this restaurant, more doesn't mean better.
Unfortunately, Asian Chao doesn't tend to garner much positive feedback. Tripadvisor reviews of the Atlanta airport location frequently complain of overpriced food that tastes pretty average at best, though noting that the line tends to be shorter than at other airport eateries. Other reviews of the chain have called the food "disgusting," citing bland, overly salty dishes. One disappointed customer even called Asian Chao the "absolute worst Asian food I've ever had." If you see an Asian Chao on your next layover or your next mall excursion, we recommend you skip it and go for a more well-known chain.
12. Manchu Wok
Similarly to Asian Chao, the next chain Chinese restaurant on our list is commonly found in a food court setting. Manchu Wok, a Canadian-born Chinese restaurant chain that's expanded into a few U.S. states, is another run-of-the-mill, low-quality takeout spot that we certainly won't be dining at anytime soon. The main reason we're ranking Manchu Wok above Asian Chao is because Manchu Wok's pricing seems more reasonable for the quality of food you're getting, as most items cost around $12 or less.
Manchu Wok is another spot that doesn't seem to have the best reputation among its customers. Ottawa customers took to Reddit to recommend a plethora of other local Chinese spots that outrank Manchu Wok. Consumers who have visited the O'Hare airport location have aired frustrations on Yelp, citing dry, hard chicken dishes that leave a horrible aftertaste, and saying they wish they'd opted for McDonald's instead. Though there is the odd dissenting reviewer who seems to not mind Manchu Wok, the general consensus is that this is a place you should stay away from.
11. Chinese Gourmet Express
One thing that sets Chinese Gourmet Express apart from other food court Chinese choices is its apparently great orange chicken, which led one Reddit user to search for another location when their local one closed down. In fact, there's a decent chance you've visited a Chinese Gourmet Express if you tend to opt for Chinese food at food courts, as the franchise boasts locations on both coasts and across the southern U.S.
Reviews for Chinese Gourmet Express tend to be positive, but as with any chain, your experience will likely depend on the location you choose to visit. Customers at a San Jose location generally report being happy with their food, though it's nothing special — just your typical, tasty Americanized Chinese food. Reviews of a Salt Lake City location, on the other hand, skew towards the negative, reporting chicken that tastes like it's gone bad and bland dishes. Chinese Gourmet Express may be a fine place to grab some Chinese in a pinch, but we recommend checking out the reviews before you go.
10. Chowking
Up next on our list is a takeout spot that stands out due to its Filipino influence. Chowking is a chain Chinese restaurant that was founded in the Philippines in 1985 and would proceed to expand into the United States and other countries around the world. Unlike other options on this list, Chowking boasts some unexpected offerings like dim sum and popcorn chicken, and on the whole, Chowking isn't the worst place to grab some Chinese in a pinch (assuming you find yourself near one of its California, Nevada, New Jersey, or Washington locations).
The biggest reason Chowking doesn't rank higher on our list is because the quality of product seems to vary pretty widely. At its best, customers report enjoying the Halo-Halo (a shaved ice dessert) and the siopao in particular. At its worst, the portions are disappointing and the quality subpar. If you want Chowking, it probably isn't your worst choice, but check out reviews for the particular location you're considering, as reviews tend to vary among locations as well.
9. Leeann Chin
Midwesterners are probably familiar with the chain Chinese restaurant Leeann Chin, who takes its name from owner and founder Leeann Chin. Chin, who was raised in China, founded the Minneapolis-born chain in 1980; since then, the casual restaurant has expanded to host over 40 locations, mostly in the Midwest.
Leeann Chin's menu boasts very reasonable pricing, with many appetizers sitting under $5 and entrees priced around $10. Unfortunately, it seems like the chain has declined over the years and is no longer the high-quality establishment it once was. One Reddit thread sees St. Paul residents fondly reminiscing about the Leeann Chin of old, remembering stunning architecture and a more sophisticated, high-end ambiance and food. Several Yelp reviewers have noted the same decline in food quality, and though Leeann Chin seems to serve pretty decent Chinese fast food, if you're hoping to repeat an experience you had with the chain 15 years ago, you're probably better off going elsewhere.
8. Mr. Chow
Mr. Chow is definitely not a Chinese restaurant you'll find yourself at on a whim. The high-scale chain boasting Beijing cuisine is more of a destination location that you might seek out the next time you're in Beverly Hills, New York, Miami, or Las Vegas. A simple visit to Mr. Chow's website will convince you to make a reservation for a luxurious, upscale Chinese dining experience. And while the cuisine at Mr. Chow isn't bad (in fact, you may be impressed by the chain's iconic chicken satay), it's also unlikely to live up to your expectations.
Mr. Chow is the most expensive chain Chinese restaurant on this list, with many entrees ringing in at over $50; and with that price tag, we think it had better be the best Chinese food you've ever tasted. Unfortunately, Yelp reviewers don't have a slew of positive things to say about the establishment, and many agree that what you get isn't worth what you pay. Some customers even insist that the way Mr. Chow prices their menu is misleading. Suss out your desired Mr. Chow location before you go, and be prepared to spend a pretty penny before you leave.
7. Pick Up Stix
West coast dwellers may have found themselves at a Pick Up Stix location for a quick, tasty Chinese lunch. One standout point of this chain for us is their variety of dishes that expand beyond typical Chinese-American offerings to serve tofu-based dishes and calorie-friendly options. We also think Pick Up Stix is very reasonably priced, with most options sitting just above $10.
Similar to other chain Chinese restaurants on this list, Pick Up Stix reviews tend to vary based on location. On the whole, though, consumers tend to enjoy what Pick Up Stix has to offer. The house special chicken is particularly popular among reviewers — in fact, some have taken to Reddit to find copycat recipes after moving away from their local Pick Up Stix location. If you find yourself near the restaurant the next time you're in Southern California, go ahead and give it a try, especially if you've been wanting to expand your Chinese fast food horizons.
6. Panda Express
If there's one chain Chinese restaurant on this list that you've probably tried, it's Panda Express. The nationwide brand is known for its tasty, affordable American-Chinese offerings, from which you can make infinite combinations for your meal; personally, we love a meal with chow mein, orange chicken (of which Panda Express sells a staggering amount), and string bean chicken breast. We also like that the kitchen tends to be visible, and you can watch as the food goes from the wok to your plate.
However, as with any establishment, offerings at Panda Express can be hit or miss. Some seemingly tasty items, like the honey walnut shrimp, sit at the bottom of the pack due to textural issues when ranking Panda Express's items. However, one major upside to Panda Express is the chain's availability and consistency; if you have a favorite dish, it's likely to become a safe choice when you run into a location on a road trip or vacation.
5. Pei Wei
Sitting just slightly ahead of Panda Express is the slightly lesser-known and nearly nationwide Pei Wei. Pei Wei is essentially a cheaper version of its former parent company, P.F. Chang's, from which it parted ways in 2017. This chain earned its spot on our list for more than one reason; notably, we were impressed by the incredibly expansive menu that has some surprising offerings, including Mongolian green beans, chicken pad thai, and mango habanero wings.
We're also pleased to report that Pei Wei's menu pricing sits in the same range as most other offerings on this list, with the vast majority of entrees ringing up under $15. Tripadvisor reviews of a Texas location are generally positive, with the odd complaint about a soggy or otherwise subpar dish. If you're looking for a quick and tasty Chinese meal and you're local to a Pei Wei, we'd say give it a go.
4. P.F. Chang's
Though arguably known as one of the U.S.'s more upscale Chinese restaurants, the truth about P.F. Chang's is that it, like most other options on our list, is home to heavily Americanized dishes. That being said, P.F. Chang's tends to have pretty good entrees, and as a large chain, offerings are pretty consistent across locations. One standout point for the chain (and a large reason why it ranks this high on our list) is because former employees report positive experiences working for the company and testify that the food is always made from scratch to order.
Though P.F. Chang's is a popular destination for a special occasion meal, not all consumers are on board with the hype, even calling the food bland and overpriced. Considering that its dinner entrees sit above $20, you probably won't find yourself dining there regularly. However, its happy hour deals are something to take note of; a weekday afternoon after work could very well find you at a P.F. Chang's, feasting on $5 sides and drinks.
3. Din Tai Fung
Unless you live on the West Coast or near its single New York location, it's unlikely you've ever even heard of the hidden gem Din Tai Fung. Founder Yang Bing-yi opened the first location of the now-global chain in Taiwan in the 1970s; since then, it's become incredibly popular for its authentic xiao long bao, otherwise known as soup dumplings. The only drawback to Din Tai Fung is that it doesn't have more locations across the U.S.
Chef expertise is what sets Din Tai Fung apart from other dumpling houses. Achieving the perfect folds of its xiao long bao requires expertise, and chefs have to prove their mastery of the art before working at a Din Tai Fung location. Consumer reviews of a Portland, OR location are generally very positive, and though dishes sit just slightly more expensive than the average option on this list (with 10 xiao long bao priced at $15.50), customers agree that the dishes are worth it.
2. Xi'an Famous Foods
We apologize in advance if you're not located in New York City, as that's where our number two pick exclusively operates. The most notable thing about Xi'an Famous Foods, in our opinion, is the stellar pricing; an order of hand-pulled noodles will set you back only $8. Equally impressive is the expansive variety of Xi'an Famous Foods' menu, which ranges from your expected noodles and dumplings to include oxtail, salads, and even burgers. Best of all, the small chain boasts pretty authentic Xi'an dishes.
Considered one of the best Chinese takeout restaurants in NYC, Xi'an Famous Foods has garnered rave reviews from locals. Particularly popular, according to a Reddit thread, are the cumin lamb noodles, and other reviewers love the spot for their chewy noodles. However, it seems that Xi'an isn't afraid to pile on the spice, so if you're sensitive to spicy foods, be sure to order your dish mild or without spice.
1. Lao Sze Chuan
Coming in at the top of our list is a Chicago-based chain that you're only likely to have the pleasure of tasting if you find yourself near the Windy City. It only takes a quick Google search to find out why the small chain is beloved among consumers, as articles abound that rave about its authentic Sichuan flavors. Customers back up the positive reviews on Reddit, overwhelmingly recommending Lao Sze Chuan to Chicago dwellers in search of Sichuan cuisine.
Though Lao Sze Chuan is a more upscale, sit-down establishment, its prices remain reasonable, with plenty of yummy options available in the sub-$20 range. But if you do have a bit more of a budget, feel free to splurge on some of the menu's more expensive offerings, like the intriguing boiled duck blood curd. No matter what you order, if it's from Lao Sze Chuan, we're willing to bet you'll enjoy it.
Methodology
In comparing and ranking chain Chinese restaurants, the most important factor taken into consideration is the quality of the food you're getting. We've relied heavily on consumer reviews to guide us in terms of quality of food as well as consistency of offerings. Chains that seemed to have inconsistent food quality across multiple locations ranked lower on our list than those with more consistent reviews.
We also took into account the regional availability of the chain. Though this wasn't a huge determining factor when ordering our list, if a few were similar, we tended to prefer the one with more locations. Menu pricing was another factor in our ranking, and though we aren't against spending big bucks for quality food, we want to get the quality we're paying for when it comes to Chinese food. Last but not least, we considered authenticity; though the vast majority of Chinese restaurants on this list offer an Americanized version of the cuisine, we favored when a chain could reputably claim authentic Chinese flavors.