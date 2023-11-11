Philippe Chow Shares The Secret To Mr. Chow's Iconic Chicken Satay

To try your hand at preparing chicken satay skewers at home, we've gathered Philippe Chow's three most important tips for replicating his recipe and ensuring that your chicken is tender and delicious. Chow breaks the recipe down into three parts: marination, even skewering, and creating the peanut sauce.

For the marination, Chow wants you to give your chicken ample time to marinate. He recommends 24 hours to achieve optimal flavor; if you're short on time, the general guidance is to ensure you have at least two hours to soak your chicken in marinade. According to Chow, "This not only infuses flavor but also ensures tenderness."

Chow's second tip is even skewering. Because the chicken that is prepared on a satay stick is smaller than a standard chicken breast or thigh, it's essential to monitor how each piece of chicken is cooking. To do this, Chow recommends making sure that "the chicken pieces on the skewer are sized similarly." This rule of thumb can be applied to cooking both animal proteins and vegetables because when ingredients are similarly sized, you'll achieve more consistency in how evenly they're cooked.

The third trick is all about the peanut sauce. Because the chicken is generously drenched in sauce, ensuring that your sauce is well-balanced is essential. To achieve this, Chow suggests using fresh ingredients and focusing your flavor profile on a balance of "sweet, spicy, and tangy."