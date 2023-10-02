Heat And Temperature Seem Synonymous But The Art Of Cooking Proves Otherwise

It may seem like we're getting deep into the weeds of cooking science, and we are a little, but heat and temperature are not the same thing and your culinary life is better for knowing it. In layman's terms, temperature is the amount of energy stored in a particular thing or system, like a filet of fish or a saucepan. Heat, on the other hand, is how energy gets transferred from one place to another.

Let's put this scientific jargon into the kitchen. If you keep your fish filet in the freezer, its temperature is, in the most scientific terms, very cold. Your saucepan has not been frozen. It's sitting on an active burner, and its temperature is hot. If you place your frozen fish filet in your hot saucepan, the heat from the pan will transfer energy from the pan to your fish, but the fish's temperature doesn't immediately change. That's why cooking takes time, because heat takes time to transfer energy.

This matters for a number of reasons, not least of which is the fact that the temperature of something does not equal a high degree of heat transfer. If heat is concentrated, as in an electric kettle, you can raise the temperature of your target (in this case, water) more efficiently. If heat is not concentrated, as in a piping hot grill whose cover is open, it's going to waste a lot of energy trying to heat up your target.