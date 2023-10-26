The Sauces That Put Philippe Chow On The Map - Exclusive

When Executive Chef Philippe Chow opened his eponymous restaurant, Philippe, in New York City in 2005, it made a splash and quickly became known as one of the best Chinese restaurants in Manhattan. Chow specializes in bringing Beijing-style Chinese cuisine to American diners with classic dishes that are elevated and uniquely his own. We recently spoke with Chow for an exclusive interview during the New York City Wine & Food Festival, where he showcased one of the most popular menu items at Philippe, his iconic chicken satay skewers.

Chicken satay can be found in many Chinese restaurants, but Chow's preparation is distinct and particularly special. He told us, "The sauce, I make, not too many people make that sauce. This is important, it's the secret, the secret to the chicken satay." Bringing a deep savory richness to the dish, peanuts are the core of the satay sauce that is generously slathered on Chow's chicken satay skewers. But, the satay sauce is only one of the many sauces that Chow is known for, which are all sumptuous and delicious.