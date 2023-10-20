Mijiu Is The Chinese Rice Wine You Should Be Cooking With

Booze doesn't just offer a delicious base for cocktails, but enhances cooking, too. From a splash of spirit in penne alla vodka to anise-flavored Pernod adding complexity to classic bouillabaisse, alcohol has a wide range of applications in the kitchen. Whether it's to deglaze your pan or go in as part of the sauce, the liquid adds a depth of flavor that's hard to replicate with non-alcoholic ingredients.

In China, rice wines are the alcohol of choice in the kitchen, and are a prominent fixture in various cooking applications. Chances are, you've already heard of Shaoxing wine, but it's not the only type out there. It actually belongs to a whole class known as mijiu, which includes everything from ceremonial liquors to bottles bought for personal enjoyment, as well as culinary-purpose ferments.

Particularly popular across China and Taiwan, mijiu encompasses a multitude of regional styles, many of which don't hit U.S. stores. So when you do see it on the shelves, snag it — it'll imbue a delicious note to cooking that's difficult to get from anything else.