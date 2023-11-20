Pan-Fried Lima Beans With Feta And Lemon Zest Recipe

Pan-fried lima beans make for a delicious and simple side dish that is ready in under 30 minutes and surprises with its zesty, bright flavors. This recipe from Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table takes advantage of the creamy texture of frozen lima beans by pan-frying them in olive oil infused with lemon and garlic.

This quick cooking brings out the nutty flavor of the lima beans while maintaining their texture. Mushy beans will become a thing of the past as you discover the quick and simple technique of pan-frying lima beans in flavored oil.

To take this recipe from great to outstanding, we mix the beans with feta cheese and a healthy dose of lemon zest and juice. The whole thing is crowned with a sprinkle of fresh thyme leaves, providing a popping, herbal note to finish off this simple side. With just a few ingredients, you'll be able to get a simple meal on the table and give lima beans a whole new facelift. If you'd like to try another way to enjoy lima beans, try lima beans salad or this succotash.