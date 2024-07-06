Air Fryer Artichokes With Garlic Dip Recipe

There are appetizers, and then there are appetizers that are fun to eat, like these air fryer artichokes with garlic dip. There's nothing better than pulling off a leaf, dipping it into a flavorful garlic sauce, and scraping off the tender artichoke meat, all the while getting a taste of the crispy seasoned exterior. Lemon and oil shine in this recipe, acting to coat the exterior and interior of the artichokes while tenderizing and enhancing the nutty and earthy taste. The sauce, which features fragrant garlic, creamy mayonnaise, and yogurt, along with tangy lemon and mustard, is so delicious that you just may want to put on everything.

Using the air fryer to cook artichokes makes the leaves crispier than other methods and this slightly charred exterior helps to bake in the seasonings, giving you more flavor with each bite. Because the artichokes do not have a breaded coating they won't taste like traditional fried foods, but the added crispiness and hint of smokiness in the outer leaves along with the tenderness of the inside provides an unusual and delicious artichoke-eating experience. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you like making artichokes, this air fryer method is a quicker more effortless way than the traditional steaming technique. Plus, this hands-off method gives you time to tend to other things in the kitchen."