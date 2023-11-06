Sweet And Savory Club Sandwich Recipe

Does anybody else look forward to Thanksgiving leftovers more than the Thanksgiving meal itself? Growing up, it seemed like our parents were wizards at making leftovers last, transforming them into new meals day after day. Sure, it's fun enough to eat Thanksgiving dinner twice, but turning the ingredients into something fresh and new? Way better.

One of the most classic leftover revamps is a turkey sandwich. If you were particularly creative (or shameless) you even piled mashed potatoes into the sandwich for some sort of delicious monstrosity. Or maybe you took a more conservative approach, simply stacking leftover turkey into a BLT. This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn is everything you love about Thanksgiving stacked into a club sandwich. A deli classic, a club is made up of cold cuts, cheese, and toasted bread, then cut into neat little triangles to serve. This recipe highlights candied bacon, sliced turkey, and tart cranberry jam for a sweet and savory sandwich you can enjoy all year long, not just post-Thanksgiving. And no, this one doesn't include mashed potatoes.