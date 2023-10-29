There's No Shame In Making Some Of Thanksgiving's Most Loved Dishes With Canned Ingredients

The best part about the holiday season is coming together with friends and family, and, for me, this starts with Thanksgiving. While celebrating and enjoying the company of my loved ones makes me exceptionally happy and grateful, there's also a lot of work that goes into the preparation and execution of cooking a decadent Thanksgiving meal for a large group of people. Instead of letting this stress me out, I choose to make several of Thanksgiving's most loved dishes with canned ingredients, and there's no shame in that.

Making various Thanksgiving side dishes with canned ingredients makes juggling a large meal easier and quicker. In addition, cooking with canned ingredients significantly lowers the overall cost of the meal, and that's something we all can appreciate. Many people also prefer the taste of some of these dishes when canned ingredients are used because it reminds them of being a kid; myself included. I know cutting corners for every plate doesn't pay off when it comes to flavor. For example, I wouldn't recommend using canned cheese or boxed mashed potatoes, but for some dishes, like dips and casseroles, the difference in taste is negligible. If I factor in the other benefits as well, canned ingredients are kind of a no-brainer for me.