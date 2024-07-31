Air Fryer Eggplant Fries And Dill Dip Recipe

No question, fries are a staple when it comes to side dishes, and rightly so — any form of crispy and salty potato is a welcome accompaniment to sandwiches, burgers, and wraps. But the humble potato isn't the only vegetable that can be turned into a fry. Eggplant takes center stage in this recipe for air fryer fries, and it's a great way to bring in a new veggie to your side dish repertoire. The best part is, when you use the air fryer you get a crispy and delicious texture without deep frying, making these fries a lighter alternative. A coating of seasoned breadcrumbs adds an extra level of crunchiness. We're pairing them with a tangy dill dip that is speedy to make and doesn't require getting the food processor out.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Salting the eggplant strips and letting them drain in a colander is the trick to getting eggplant fries that are crispy on the outside and tender like a potato fry on the inside. You can also make these in an oven using the convection setting if you don't have an air fryer."