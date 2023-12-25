Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes Recipe

It's no secret that twice baked potatoes make for the ultimate dinner side dish. You've got a creamy and savory inside usually featuring butter and sour cream, along with a crispy skin on the outside to give you one flavorful potato. Did you know that you can you do the same thing with a sweet potato? Twice-baked sweet potatoes have a delicious and distinctive flavor profile that combines the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes with savory and complementary ingredients.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for twice-baked sweet potatoes and says, "If you're looking for an elegant side dish to go with a special meal, these twice-baked sweet potatoes are the answer. The texture is much creamier than russet potatoes and because of that no mixer of any kind is needed when preparing. You can prep these ahead and pop them into the oven for the second baking 10 minutes before dinner."