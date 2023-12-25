Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes Recipe
It's no secret that twice baked potatoes make for the ultimate dinner side dish. You've got a creamy and savory inside usually featuring butter and sour cream, along with a crispy skin on the outside to give you one flavorful potato. Did you know that you can you do the same thing with a sweet potato? Twice-baked sweet potatoes have a delicious and distinctive flavor profile that combines the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes with savory and complementary ingredients.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for twice-baked sweet potatoes and says, "If you're looking for an elegant side dish to go with a special meal, these twice-baked sweet potatoes are the answer. The texture is much creamier than russet potatoes and because of that no mixer of any kind is needed when preparing. You can prep these ahead and pop them into the oven for the second baking 10 minutes before dinner."
Gather the ingredients for twice-baked sweet potatoes
To make this recipe, start out in the produce department and pick up sweet potatoes and some fresh chives. "There are several varieties of sweet potatoes, and any type will work. The only type that I would try and avoid are the Japanese sweet potatoes. They have a drier texture and are white inside. They tend to be more reddish on the outside and should be labeled," Hahn explains.
Then you'll need some sour cream and butter from the dairy section and brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, and chopped pecans from the dry goods area.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Pierce the sweet potatoes
Poke holes in the sweet potatoes with a fork.
Step 3: Bake the sweet potatoes
Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45-50 minutes or until a fork comes out easily when inserted
Step 4: Cut an oval on the tops
Let the potatoes cool for about 15 minutes, then cut an oval on the top of each potato and discard the peel.
Step 5: Reduce the oven temperature
Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
Step 6: Scoop out the flesh
Scoop out the insides of the sweet potatoes and place the flesh into a large bowl.
Step 7: Add ingredients to the sweet potatoes
Add the sour cream, butter, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon to the sweet potato flesh and stir well to combine.
Step 8: Stuff the potatoes
Stuff each potato with the mixture.
Step 9: Bake the second time
Place the stuffed potatoes back onto the baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 10: Add toppings and serve
When done, top with chopped pecans, chives, and serve warm. Add extra butter if desired.
How can I customize these twice-baked sweet potatoes?
There are many ways to customize these delicious twice-baked potatoes. If you want to make them vegan you can opt for dairy-free butter and dairy-free sour cream or make a batch of cashew cream, or even opt for a drizzle of tahini for a creamy and rich texture.
For the sweetness, feel free to substitute coconut sugar instead of the brown sugar if you want a caramelized flavor. If you want to go a little more savory, you can omit the sugar and instead use spices like cumin, chili powder, or smoked paprika. If you want a rich cheese flavor, add some shredded cheese to the top of the potatoes on the second round in the oven. You can use regular or dairy-free.
Finally, you can get creative with your final garnishes. If you aren't a fan of pecans, you can easily omit them or swap in chopped walnuts instead. Also, if you want to focus more on the sweet aspect of these potatoes, skip the chives and sprinkle on some cinnamon or extra brown sugar instead.
What pairs well with twice-baked sweet potatoes?
The twice-baked sweet potatoes go well with so many entrees and make an especially nice pairing with holiday entrees. A honey-glazed ham is a sweet and savory option that many people enjoy during holiday feasts and works well with the sweet potatoes. Roast turkey and prime rib, both a staple for many holiday gatherings, pair well.
For vegan entrees, prepare a lentil loaf with savory herbs and spices. Slices of lentil loaf make a hearty and protein-packed main dish alongside the sweet potatoes. Grill or bake tempeh or seitan with your favorite barbecue sauce. The smoky flavors complement the sweetness of the twice-baked sweet potatoes.
When putting together a special meal that will include other side dishes, the twice-baked sweet potatoes pair well with many other sides. Toss together a simple mixed green salad with a variety of leafy greens such as spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce. Add cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a light vinaigrette. Create a festive salad with kale, fresh cranberries, toasted pecans, and a balsamic vinaigrette. The sweet and tangy flavors work well with the sweetness of the potatoes.
- 4 sweet potatoes
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 3 tablespoons butter, plus more for topping
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ cup chopped pecans
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Poke holes in the sweet potatoes with a fork.
- Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45-50 minutes or until a fork comes out easily when inserted.
- Let the potatoes cool for about 15 minutes, then cut an oval on the top of each potato and discard the peel.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
- Scoop out the insides of the sweet potatoes and place the flesh into a large bowl.
- Add the sour cream, butter, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon to the sweet potato flesh and stir well to combine.
- Stuff each potato with the mixture.
- Place the stuffed potatoes back onto the baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.
- When done, top with chopped pecans, chives, and serve warm. Add extra butter if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|339
|Total Fat
|22.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|48.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.7 g
|Total Sugars
|11.6 g
|Sodium
|456.2 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g