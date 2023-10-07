Tuscan Kale And Cranberry Salad Recipe
Kale has been on quite the winning streak in recent years, and has only become more and more popular in the salad realm. It's an incredibly healthy green packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, plus it holds up better than most greens — it can be made ahead or packed in a lunch and not end up limp and wilted.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My favorite way to eat kale is in a salad. I have found that using Tuscan kale, and massaging it with lemon juice and salt, is the key to a great kale salad. Tuscan kale is a little more delicate than curly kale and breaking it down in this manner opens it up to absorbing the dressing and making it so delicious." Paired with sweet and tart cranberries, this salad will shine on your dinner table with ease.
Gather the ingredients for this Tuscan kale and cranberry salad
To make this salad you'll need some Tuscan kale, lemon and red onion from the produce aisle. "Tuscan kale has also goes by dino kale, lacinato kale, or black kale. It's the one that has narrow leaves that aren't curly," Hahn explains.
Then pick up some frozen cranberries along with coconut sugar and honey to sweeten them up. Additional ingredients needed are oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon, salt, pepper, pecans, and feta cheese. "Of course, you can use dairy-free feta and maple syrup instead of honey to make this recipe vegan," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Prepare the cranberries
Add the cranberries, sugar, and ¼ cup water to a small pot.
Step 2: Cook the cranberries
Cook on low heat for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Remove from heat and drain
Remove from the heat, then drain and discard liquid.
Step 4: Add the honey
Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the cranberries and stir.
Step 5: Prepare the kale
Add the lemon juice and ½ teaspoon salt to the kale.
Step 6: Massage the kale
Massage with your hands for a few minutes to break it down.
Step 7: Toast the pecans
Put the chopped pecans in a dry, small pan and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 8: Make the dressing
In a small bowl combine the olive oil, vinegar, remaining honey, Dijon, remaining salt, and pepper.
Step 9: Combine the ingredients
Toss the kale with the cranberries, toasted pecans, feta, red onion, and dressing.
Step 10: Serve the salad
Serve the salad.
How can I customize this kale and cranberry salad?
This salad is great as it is but you can easily make some substitutions based on what you have you on hand or your preferences. To start, if you can't find Tuscan kale or if you just like curly kale better, you can use that instead. "When I am buying kale at the grocery store and the curly kale looks more vibrant, I'll choose that option. Either one will work for this salad," Hahn shares. "Massaging the kale is a key step and will really help any type of kale taste softer and easier to chew."
If you are making this salad when bags of fresh cranberries are piled high at the grocery store, you can use fresh instead of frozen. You'll use the same method, for sweetening them up.
The nuts in the salad can be swapped out as well. Walnuts make a good choice and if you want to sweeten things up a little more, candied walnuts are perfect here. Regular almonds or slivered almonds work well, and it there is a nut allergy to be concerned with any type of seed will be fine like sunflower or pumpkin.
What pairs well with the salad?
This versatile salad can be a stunning addition to your holiday table or even a simple weeknight dinner. If serving it for the holidays it pairs nicely with any holiday spread from a Thanksgiving turkey, a Christmas pork tenderloin, a Hanukkah brisket or a New Years Eve elegant steak dinner. "Cranberries have become a symbol of traditional holidays and I like using them for more than just cranberry sauce. They add a tart and sweet flavor while providing a nice pop of color to any dish," Hahn shares.
For a more casual weeknight meal, you can serve this salad with a bowl of lasagna soup, minestrone or even this spicy black bean soup. Of course, anything off the grill pairs well with this salad or even a simple sandwich or veggie burger. Whether you want to make this tonight for dinner or save it for the holidays, this recipe is sure to be one of your new favorites. Bring on the cranberries!
- 1 cup frozen cranberries
- ⅓ cup coconut sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey, divided
- 1 bunch Tuscan kale, strips from stems and chopped
- 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup feta cheese
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
|Calories per Serving
|373
|Total Fat
|24.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.2 g
|Total Sugars
|28.9 g
|Sodium
|428.7 mg
|Protein
|6.0 g