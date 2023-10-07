Tuscan Kale And Cranberry Salad Recipe

This salad is great as it is but you can easily make some substitutions based on what you have you on hand or your preferences. To start, if you can't find Tuscan kale or if you just like curly kale better, you can use that instead. "When I am buying kale at the grocery store and the curly kale looks more vibrant, I'll choose that option. Either one will work for this salad," Hahn shares. "Massaging the kale is a key step and will really help any type of kale taste softer and easier to chew."

If you are making this salad when bags of fresh cranberries are piled high at the grocery store, you can use fresh instead of frozen. You'll use the same method, for sweetening them up.

The nuts in the salad can be swapped out as well. Walnuts make a good choice and if you want to sweeten things up a little more, candied walnuts are perfect here. Regular almonds or slivered almonds work well, and it there is a nut allergy to be concerned with any type of seed will be fine like sunflower or pumpkin.