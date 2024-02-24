Easy Garlic And Herb Breadsticks Recipe

Bread baking may be a craft as old as time itself, but that doesn't make it any less intimidating to some bakers. Maybe you've tried a few sourdough loaves at home, or perhaps you're totally new to bread baking in general. Either way, this easy garlic and herb breadsticks recipe by Alexander Roberts is a great starting point, and a little bit of prep work and time (under an hour) will leave you with a plate of warm, herbaceous breadsticks. Pair them with a batch of quick homemade tomato sauce, which you can whip up while the dough rises.

A stand mixer will make things much easier here since the dough has a high hydration (read: it's a bit sticky), so Roberts definitely recommends using one. Typically, higher hydration doughs for things like breadsticks and cinnamon rolls yield a softer, fluffier final product and are easiest to knead with an electric mixer. Roberts' other main tip, given the higher hydration, is to use bread flour with a higher protein content, which will make a strong, elastic dough that can hold its shape throughout the baking process.