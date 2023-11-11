3-Cheese Mushroom Mac And Cheese Recipe

Mac and cheese might be known these days as a quintessentially American dish, but like many great pasta dishes, it actually has its origins in historic Europe. It's no wonder why this beloved dish is so popular — whether it be a BBQ, or a big family meal, mac and cheese is an ideal way to knock up a deliciously creamy and comfortable dish for lots of people. Who can say no to pasta and cheese?

As with all pasta dishes, it's a good idea to give some thought to the variety of pasta you're going to use, and while it might seem obvious to go for macaroni, you could just as easily opt for cavatappi, which is similar in shape, but slightly longer, making it easier to spear with your fork. In this take on the classic dish, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has devised a mac and cheese made of three types of cheese: cheddar, Gruyère, and Parmesan, and has paired it with buttery and garlicky sauteed mushrooms. Topped with a mixture of Parmesan and breadcrumbs before being oven cooked gives this mac and cheese and wonderfully crunchy topping; the perfect finishing touch.