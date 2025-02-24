Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli Recipe

When it comes to assembling all the components for a meal, oftentimes the sides are treated as an afterthought. However, putting a little extra effort into a side dish can elevate the whole dining experience, taking your dinner from everyday to exceptional. This recipe for roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes this ever-popular vegetable and turns it into a side worthy of being a meal unto itself.

Whole bulbs of garlic are roasted in the oven until soft and caramelized, giving it a sweet and nutty finish that works perfectly with the sharpness of the Parmesan. Broccoli is tossed in a seasoned roasted garlic, Parmesan, and olive oil mixture to thoroughly coat the florets, before being oven cooked until tender yet crispy, and golden brown around the edges. A finish of freshly grated Parmesan on top makes for a sophisticated side that celebrates this humble veggie, while making sure that things still stay pretty simple and straightforward.