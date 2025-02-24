Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli Recipe
When it comes to assembling all the components for a meal, oftentimes the sides are treated as an afterthought. However, putting a little extra effort into a side dish can elevate the whole dining experience, taking your dinner from everyday to exceptional. This recipe for roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes this ever-popular vegetable and turns it into a side worthy of being a meal unto itself.
Whole bulbs of garlic are roasted in the oven until soft and caramelized, giving it a sweet and nutty finish that works perfectly with the sharpness of the Parmesan. Broccoli is tossed in a seasoned roasted garlic, Parmesan, and olive oil mixture to thoroughly coat the florets, before being oven cooked until tender yet crispy, and golden brown around the edges. A finish of freshly grated Parmesan on top makes for a sophisticated side that celebrates this humble veggie, while making sure that things still stay pretty simple and straightforward.
Gather the ingredients for this roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli recipe
To begin this roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a garlic bulb, olive oil, broccoli, grated Parmesan, sea salt, and black pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Slice the garlic
Slice the top off of the bulb of garlic to expose the cloves.
Step 3: Add oil and seasonings
Placing the bulb of garlic onto a sheet of aluminum foil, drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil on top, and season well with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Wrap the garlic bulb
Wrap the bulb in the aluminum foil to form a small parcel.
Step 5: Roast
Transfer to the oven and roast for 35 minutes, until golden and softened.
Step 6: Unwrap the garlic
Unwrap the garlic and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Turn up the heat
Increase the temperature of the oven to 400 F.
Step 8: Squeeze out the garlic cloves
Squeeze out the softened garlic cloves into a bowl.
Step 9: Mix with oil, Parmesan, and seasonings
Mash the garlic along with 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, and salt and pepper.
Step 10: Toss broccoli in garlic oil mixture
Drizzle the roasted garlic oil mixture over the broccoli florets and toss to coat.
Step 11: Spread onto baking sheet
Spread the well-coated broccoli florets onto a baking sheet.
Step 12: Roast
Roast the broccoli for 12 to 15 minutes, until softened and brown at the edges.
Step 13: Serve with Parmesan
Serve sprinkled with the remaining Parmesan.
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli Recipe
This roasted garlic broccoli recipe helps simplify your dinner plans while still ensuring that your side dish will be loaded with garlicky, cheesy flavor.
Ingredients
- 1 small bulb garlic
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- sea salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan, divided
- 1 head broccoli, cut into evenly-sized florets
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Slice the top off of the bulb of garlic to expose the cloves.
- Placing the bulb of garlic onto a sheet of aluminum foil, drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil on top, and season well with salt and pepper.
- Wrap the bulb in the aluminum foil to form a small parcel.
- Transfer to the oven and roast for 35 minutes, until golden and softened.
- Unwrap the garlic and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
- Increase the temperature of the oven to 400 F.
- Squeeze out the softened garlic cloves into a bowl.
- Mash the garlic along with 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, and salt and pepper.
- Drizzle the roasted garlic oil mixture over the broccoli florets and toss to coat.
- Spread the well-coated broccoli florets onto a baking sheet.
- Roast the broccoli for 12 to 15 minutes, until softened and brown at the edges.
- Serve sprinkled with the remaining Parmesan.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|223
|Total Fat
|16.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|429.6 mg
|Protein
|8.3 g
What entrees pair well with roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli?
When it comes to assembling a meal plan, it can sometimes be a challenge to work out which flavors and dishes will pair well together, and that can be a reason why we choose to keep our sides overly simple. However, there really is no need to worry, this roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli pairs wonderfully with such a wide variety of mains that you can't go wrong. For a simple method to help guide you, if another dish also uses garlic or Parmesan flavors then you are sure to serve up a match made in heaven.
If you are a chicken lover, this Mediterranean grilled chicken dish or a simple one pot chicken and rice recipe will both be elevated by a side of roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli. Beef and pork dishes similarly work well, as do fish or shrimp recipes, such as this baked garlic tilapia recipe which uses plenty of lemon and butter; both flavors that will pair beautifully with the broccoli. Risotto and pasta dishes will similarly be complemented by the flavors in this side dish, with the freshness of the broccoli helping to cut through any rich or creamy sauces. Finally, this dish can be served up and enjoyed as part of a larger pot luck dinner or tapas spread, providing a simple yet highly flavorful vegetable option that will have everyone coming back for seconds.
How can I customize this roasted broccoli recipe?
This roasted broccoli recipe may take a little time, but it is simple to assemble and well worth the wait. If you are looking for ways to adapt this dish, why not try adding some different vegetables into the mix alongside the broccoli, such as green beans, slices of zucchini, or even some cherry tomatoes, to add some more variety to your side offering.
To add different flavor finishes to your roasted garlic broccoli recipe, adding a squeeze or two of lemon will provide a bit of zingy freshness to the dish which pairs well with the salty sharp Parmesan and the sweet nutty garlic. Another way to change up the flavor is by using a flavored oil instead of olive oil when tossing the broccoli. Herb oils such as rosemary, basil, or thyme oil add a beautiful and subtle flavor to the finished dish. Finally, switching out the Parmesan for a different type of cheese is a great way to mix things up. Aged Manchego or pecorino both make excellent choices, or to make it vegan-friendly, nutritional yeast will add a nice cheesy flair.