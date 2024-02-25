Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe
Scalloped potatoes, a casserole of creamy thinly sliced potatoes, is one of those dishes that manages to be both comforting and elegant. The classic version is made rich with several kinds of dairy: milk, butter, and cheese. If you live a vegan lifestyle or are just experimenting with some new plant-based recipes, you'll be glad to hear that we've taken this classic comfort dish and given it a plant-based twist. This vegan scalloped potatoes recipe transforms the timeless favorite without compromising on the rich and creamy goodness that makes scalloped potatoes so special. Layers of thinly sliced potatoes are enveloped in a velvety homemade vegan cheese sauce that is infused with savory flavors, and the whole thing is baked till it forms a golden, crispy crust.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Potatoes are always a win in my house. These scalloped potatoes are perfect for those times when you want to prepare a delicious side dish ahead of time and pop it into the oven an hour before serving. They are loaded with nutritious plant-based ingredients and great for both special occasions and cozy gatherings."
Gather the ingredients for vegan scalloped potatoes
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some Yukon potatoes, yellow onion, garlic, lemon, fresh chives, and firm tofu. "We're using firm tofu here because it will be the right consistency for a homemade cheese sauce that will be added to the potatoes. The extra firm or super firm varieties are better options for cubed tofu that you want to crisp up," Hahn explains.
Then pick up some raw cashews, vegan butter, vegetable broth, nutritional yeast, tahini, and miso paste. "The miso paste will add a bit of umami flavor to the potatoes, and you can use any type of miso," Hahn shares. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, garlic granules, onion granules, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Press the tofu
Press the tofu in a tofu press or under a plate topped with something heavy. Let sit for 20 minutes then discard the water that has collected.
Step 2: Soak the cashews
Soak the cashews in hot water for 15 minutes. Discard the soaking water.
Step 3: Add the butter to a pan
Add the butter to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 4: Cook the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and cook for 8 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 5: Make the vegan cheese sauce
In a blender add the pressed tofu, drained cashews, broth, nutritional yeast, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, miso paste, garlic granules, onion granules, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Blend until smooth.
Step 6: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F
Step 7: Slice the potatoes
Slice the potatoes into ⅛-inch slices by hand or with a mandolin.
Step 8: Spread half of the potatoes in the baking dish
Spread half of the potatoes into a 9x13-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
Step 9: Add a layer of sauce and onions
Top with half of the creamy sauce and all of the onion mixture.
Step 10: Finish layering and bake
Add the rest of the potatoes and then top with the remaining sauce, and remaining salt and pepper. Bake for 55 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Step 11: Garnish with chives and serve
Top with chives and serve.
How can I customize the vegan scalloped potatoes?
This recipe for vegan scalloped potatoes is extremely versatile. To start, you can use another type of potato, such as russet or red potatoes. "My first choice for scalloped and mashed potatoes is usually Yukon gold because they tend to be the creamiest. I also like using Yukon potatoes because the skin is very thin and not necessary to peel. If you decide to use red potatoes, they also have a thin skin but if you use russet, you will want to peel those," Hahn shares.
If you're short on time and want to use a couple of pre-made vegan items, you can omit the tofu and cashews from this recipe and instead add 1 cup of vegan sour cream and ½ cup of vegan cream cheese to the blender along with the other ingredients in step 5.
Caramelized onions work wonderfully in this recipe too. Just use a whole onion sliced instead of diced, and cook it with vegan butter or oil, a little broth, and some salt for about 45 minutes. When these are done you can layer them between the potatoes for a sweet and savory element. You can always add potato-friendly herbs to the onion layer, such as thyme, rosemary, or tarragon.
What pairs well with the vegan scalloped potatoes?
These plant-based scalloped potatoes would make a welcome side dish for vegans and non-vegans alike, no matter what the occasion. There are many options for main courses to pair with scalloped potatoes. Any type of seasoned tofu will work wonderfully as your protein option. This Korean braised tofu is hearty and has a delicious flavor that will complement the scalloped potatoes. Any type of grilled tofu works well, such as this jerk seasoned tofu, teriyaki tofu, or lemon and herb grilled tofu. Tempeh is another versatile vegan protein source, and barbecued tempeh goes exceptionally well with a potato side dish.
If you're more in the mood for a sandwich, try a roasted vegetable toasted panini, a breaded eggplant sandwich, or a chickpea mock tuna stuffed pita. The warm creamy potatoes will offer a nice switch from traditional french fries.A classic veggie burger pairs well with the vegan scalloped potatoes but for something fancier, grill or bake portobello mushroom caps and use them as burger patties on a whole-grain bun. Top with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and your favorite vegan condiments for a complete and completely delicious meal.
- 8 ounces firm tofu
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- ¼ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon miso paste
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 teaspoon onion granules
- 1 teaspoon + ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- Press the tofu in a tofu press or under a plate topped with something heavy. Let sit for 20 minutes then discard the water that has collected.
- Soak the cashews in hot water for 15 minutes. Discard the soaking water.
- Add the butter to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook for 8 minutes stirring frequently.
- In a blender add the pressed tofu, drained cashews, broth, nutritional yeast, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, miso paste, garlic granules, onion granules, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Blend until smooth.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F
- Slice the potatoes into ⅛-inch slices by hand or with a mandolin.
- Spread half of the potatoes into a 9x13-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
- Top with half of the creamy sauce and all of the onion mixture.
- Add the rest of the potatoes and then top with the remaining sauce, and remaining salt and pepper. Bake for 55 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
- Top with chives and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|407
|Total Fat
|21.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.6 g
|Sodium
|480.3 mg
|Protein
|17.4 g