Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

Scalloped potatoes, a casserole of creamy thinly sliced potatoes, is one of those dishes that manages to be both comforting and elegant. The classic version is made rich with several kinds of dairy: milk, butter, and cheese. If you live a vegan lifestyle or are just experimenting with some new plant-based recipes, you'll be glad to hear that we've taken this classic comfort dish and given it a plant-based twist. This vegan scalloped potatoes recipe transforms the timeless favorite without compromising on the rich and creamy goodness that makes scalloped potatoes so special. Layers of thinly sliced potatoes are enveloped in a velvety homemade vegan cheese sauce that is infused with savory flavors, and the whole thing is baked till it forms a golden, crispy crust.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Potatoes are always a win in my house. These scalloped potatoes are perfect for those times when you want to prepare a delicious side dish ahead of time and pop it into the oven an hour before serving. They are loaded with nutritious plant-based ingredients and great for both special occasions and cozy gatherings."