Dubu Jorim (Korean Braised Tofu) Recipe

There's nothing quite like the bold flavors of Korean food. The food is known for a unique balance of textures and ingredients while kicking things up with some spice by often incorporating gochugaru (red chili flakes) and gochujang (fermented red chili paste) for heat and depth of flavor. While traditional Korean cuisine often includes meat and seafood, there are many Korean dishes that are naturally vegan. Dishes like veggie kimbap, spicy cucumber salad, and dubu jorim top the list.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for the Korean braised tofu dish and says, "This tofu recipe is one of my all-time favorites. It's perfect when you want to make a stand-alone vegan protein to serve with sides instead of chicken or steak. I find that people are very surprised by the tofu's deliciousness. And, with the variety of super firm tofu now on the market, the intimidating step of pressing the tofu is not needed." Read on to learn how to make this flavorful tofu that is sure to surprise you. You'll be quick to add it to your collection of meatless Monday recipes!