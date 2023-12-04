Dubu Jorim (Korean Braised Tofu) Recipe
There's nothing quite like the bold flavors of Korean food. The food is known for a unique balance of textures and ingredients while kicking things up with some spice by often incorporating gochugaru (red chili flakes) and gochujang (fermented red chili paste) for heat and depth of flavor. While traditional Korean cuisine often includes meat and seafood, there are many Korean dishes that are naturally vegan. Dishes like veggie kimbap, spicy cucumber salad, and dubu jorim top the list.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for the Korean braised tofu dish and says, "This tofu recipe is one of my all-time favorites. It's perfect when you want to make a stand-alone vegan protein to serve with sides instead of chicken or steak. I find that people are very surprised by the tofu's deliciousness. And, with the variety of super firm tofu now on the market, the intimidating step of pressing the tofu is not needed." Read on to learn how to make this flavorful tofu that is sure to surprise you. You'll be quick to add it to your collection of meatless Monday recipes!
Gather the ingredients for dubu jorim
To make this recipe, start out in the produce section and pick up some super firm tofu, garlic, and scallions. "The super firm tofu is also known as high-protein tofu and will be shrink-wrapped instead of packed in water like the other tofu varieties," Hahn explains. Then, check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and gochugaru. If you want to serve your tofu with rice, pick up your favorite type.
Step 1: Dry the tofu
Remove the tofu from the package and dry it with a paper towel.
Step 2: Slice the tofu
Slice the tofu widthwise into 8 pieces, roughly ½-inch wide each.
Step 3: Make the sauce
In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, garlic, sesame seeds, and gochugaru.
Step 4: Add oil to a pan
Add the avocado oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 5: Add the tofu to the pan
Add the tofu slices and cook for 4 minutes on each side, then reduce heat to low.
Step 6: Add the sauce to the pan
Add the sauce to the pan and simmer for 10 minutes, flipping the tofu over a few times to coat both sides.
Step 7: Add the scallions and serve
Top with scallions and serve the tofu either alone or with rice.
How can I customize the dubu jorim (Korean braised tofu)?
To start, if you want to use another type of tofu, the next best option would be extra firm. Because extra firm tofu is packed in water, you'll need to press it either in a tofu press or by placing it in a shallow bowl, stacking a plate on top, then placing something heavy on top of the plate. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes, then discard the water.
This recipe is naturally vegan, and if you want to make it gluten-free, just be sure to use tamari soy sauce. For a low-sodium diet, you can use low-sodium soy sauce or substitute in coconut aminos. If you prefer to use sugar that is less processed, coconut sugar makes a good substitute. You might think that a substitute for the gochugaru is gochujang paste, but this will give off a different flavor since the gochujang is fermented. A better substitute is dried chipotle pepper, Aleppo pepper, paprika, or cayenne pepper.
What pairs well with dubu jorim (Korean braised tofu)?
There are a number of side dishes that pair well with dubu jorim. A simple and classic pairing is steamed white or brown rice. Serving the tofu on a bed of rice helps soak up the flavorful sauce from the tofu. Of course, the spicy flavors of a scoop of kimchi will complement the savory tofu. Pickled vegetables, such as pickled radishes, cucumbers, or other vegetables, are a popular Korean accompaniment, and they add a refreshing and crunchy element to the meal.
You can always pair this braised tofu with sauteed or steamed Asian greens, such as bok choy or spinach. Or, go for a spicy cucumber salad or a robust green salad to add a nutritious and vibrant element to the meal. For something a little more hearty, savory Korean pancakes made with scallions are a delightful addition. They can be made ahead and warmed up prior to serving the dubu jorim.
- 1 (16-ounce) package super firm tofu
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- ½ teaspoon gochugaru
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 2 chopped scallions
- Cooked rice, for serving
- Remove the tofu from the package and dry it with a paper towel.
- Slice the tofu widthwise into 8 pieces, roughly ½-inch wide each.
- In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, garlic, sesame seeds, and gochugaru.
- Add the avocado oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the tofu slices and cook for 4 minutes on each side, then reduce heat to low.
- Add the sauce to the pan and simmer for 10 minutes, flipping the tofu over a few times to coat both sides.
- Top with scallions and serve the tofu either alone or with rice.
|Calories per Serving
|486
|Total Fat
|34.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.9 g
|Sodium
|1,784.8 mg
|Protein
|42.4 g