Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad Recipe

Is there anything more beautiful than the vibrant color of purple cauliflower? Mother Nature gifted us this natural and stunning variety and packed it with the same potent antioxidants that are present in blueberries and red cabbage. When roasted, the cauliflower takes on a nutty, caramelized flavor, and in our recipe it gets a hint of tang from za'atar seasoning. Paired with crunchy sweet apple, creamy avocado, salty Marcona almonds, and bright and tart pomegranate seeds, this salad's perfect mix of textures is not only visually gorgeous but incredibly delicious.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When purple cauliflower is available in the fall and early winter, I use it in a variety of dishes. This salad is a showstopper and is perfect for entertaining." This easy, beautiful, and versatile dish makes a great holiday side, with its bright fresh flavors pairing well with rich holiday foods. It's also substantial enough that it makes a good option as a main course for your vegetarian or vegan friends alongside other holiday sides.