Is there anything more beautiful than the vibrant color of purple cauliflower? Mother Nature gifted us this natural and stunning variety and packed it with the same potent antioxidants that are present in blueberries and red cabbage. When roasted, the cauliflower takes on a nutty, caramelized flavor, and in our recipe it gets a hint of tang from za'atar seasoning. Paired with crunchy sweet apple, creamy avocado, salty Marcona almonds, and bright and tart pomegranate seeds, this salad's perfect mix of textures is not only visually gorgeous but incredibly delicious.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When purple cauliflower is available in the fall and early winter, I use it in a variety of dishes. This salad is a showstopper and is perfect for entertaining." This easy, beautiful, and versatile dish makes a great holiday side, with its bright fresh flavors pairing well with rich holiday foods. It's also substantial enough that it makes a good option as a main course for your vegetarian or vegan friends alongside other holiday sides.
Gather the ingredients to make oven-roasted purple cauliflower salad
To make this recipe, start by picking up a purple cauliflower. While you're in the produce aisle pick up mixed greens, avocado, Honeycrisp apple, and pomegranate seeds. You can buy these already seeded for a quick option, or buy a whole pomegranate and remove the seeds yourself. Then grab some Marcona almonds which have a rich buttery flavor and are a little more delicate than regular almonds.
Check your spice and condiment cabinet for cooking spray, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, grainy mustard, za'atar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. If you don't have za'atar, you can easily make your own.
Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad Recipe
This show-stopping salad, which showcases roasted purple cauliflower with avocado, apples, pomegranate seeds, and Marcona almonds is perfect for the holidays.
Ingredients
- 1 head purple cauliflower, cut into florets
- Cooking spray
- 2 teaspoons za'atar, divided
- 1½ teaspoons salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- ½ teaspoon grainy mustard
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 6 cups mixed greens
- 1 Honeycrisp apple
- 1 avocado
- ¼ cup Marcona almonds
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- Preheat the oven to 400 F
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Spread the cauliflower florets on the baking sheet.
- Spray with cooking spray, 1 teaspoon of za'atar, and ½ teaspoon salt. Bake for 20 minutes. Leave for 10 minutes to cool.
- In the meantime, make the dressing by combining the oil, vinegar, mustard, garlic powder, remaining salt, remaining za'atar and pepper.
- Core and chop the apple and peel, pit, and chop the avocado.
- Add the greens to a bowl along with the cooked cauliflower, apple, avocado, almonds, and pomegranate seeds.
- Add the dressing, toss, and serve.
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this salad recipe?
You can make several swaps in this recipe based on what you have on hand or your preferences. To start, if you can't find the purple cauliflower variety, you can use white cauliflower or the green romanesco variety. Instead of the mixed greens, you can use romaine which will offer some crunch, or arugula to provide a slightly peppery taste. For a more delicate green, butter lettuce or baby gem will work nicely. A heartier green like kale will be a great option if you want to make the salad ahead.
Besides Honeycrisps, other apples that work well are firm, slightly tart varieties like Fuji or Gala. A ripe pear is a nice option to add either in place of the apple, or in addition to it. If you want to make the salad more of a main dish, add some white beans, chickpeas, or shelled edamame, which will add a nice pop of color to contrast the purple cauliflower. Cashews or pistachios make great substitutions for the Marcona almonds, or to make the salad nut free you can use toasted sunflower or pumpkin seeds. Adding some cheese will finish off the salad nicely also. Add either goat cheese or feta cheese to add a creamy and tangy taste.
What are some other ways to serve roasted purple cauliflower?
You can follow the method above for roasting the cauliflower and use it for different recipes. Of course, you can use it on its own as a side dish with just about any entree. To make it more of an appetizer, you can serve it on top of a layer of hummus along with kalamata olives, thinly sliced cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. It also makes a nice topping for flatbread or pizza. Try it with caramelized onions, arugula, and pine nuts with a drizzle of tahini or balsamic glaze.
The roasted purple cauliflower also makes an excellent hard or soft taco filling. Set up a taco station and pair it with white beans, pickled onions, avocado, shredded lettuce and green salsa. If grain bowls are your thing, use the purple cauliflower alongside cooked rice or quinoa, chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, mixed greens with a green avocado dressing for the ultimate feast. Toss the roasted cauliflower with cooked pasta, olive oil, roasted red peppers, and fresh spinach for a light and colorful dinner.