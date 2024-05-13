Red, White, And Blue Potato Salad Recipe

Red, white, and blue potato salad — what could be more perfect for a patriotic picnic? Whether you're celebrating Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, or Anzac Day, like Australian recipe developer Tanika Douglas (Australia's flag, too, is red, white, and blue), this salad will be thematically appropriate. As to how the salad gets its colors, Douglas explains, "The name of the recipe pays homage to the ingredients that make up the salad: red for the red potatoes, white for the creamy dressing, and blue for the tangy blue cheese." The salad also contains bacon and herbs which, while they don't fit the color scheme, add plenty of flavor.

The salad comes together in less than half an hour, but it's even better if you prepare it in advance. Douglas favors making it a day before she plans to eat it, then leaving it in the refrigerator overnight to let the flavors meld further.