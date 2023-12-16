Chopped Asparagus Salad Recipe

Many people are set in their ways when it comes to preparing vegetables. They bake potatoes, eat carrots raw, and they serve asparagus in long spears. But there's another way to eat asparagus — chopped into small pieces, blanched, and used in salads. Blanching gives you a tender yet crisp texture and brightens the vibrant green color of asparagus. Since asparagus is full of health benefits, adding it to salads is a great way to consume more.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for chopped asparagus salad and says, "This delicious salad screams fresh and can be a light dinner with a bowl of soup or a satisfying side dish. It only takes 10 minutes to make and you can make a new version of it every week with various produce items that you have in your fridge." We have a feeling that this colorful asparagus salad just might become a dinnertime go-to in your household.