Vegan Roasted Tomato And Squash Soup Recipe

We can all agree tomato soup is an American favorite. It's warm and soothing and can take you back to your childhood with one spoonful. This new variation takes the familiar flavor of tomato soup to a whole new level. The combination of roasted butternut squash and tomatoes creates a harmonious blend of sweet, savory, creamy, and tangy flavors. Roasted butternut squash contributes a natural sweetness to the soup and the caramelization of the squash during roasting enhances this quality and adds a nutty flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This soup is a nice way to combine an American classic with the abundance of fall squash. With just 10 minutes of prep time, you can get the vegetables into the oven and be on your way to a delicious bowl of creamy soup that you'll have a hard time believing is vegan."

Read on to learn how to make this easy one-sheet pan soup.