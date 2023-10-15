Vegan Roasted Tomato And Squash Soup Recipe
We can all agree tomato soup is an American favorite. It's warm and soothing and can take you back to your childhood with one spoonful. This new variation takes the familiar flavor of tomato soup to a whole new level. The combination of roasted butternut squash and tomatoes creates a harmonious blend of sweet, savory, creamy, and tangy flavors. Roasted butternut squash contributes a natural sweetness to the soup and the caramelization of the squash during roasting enhances this quality and adds a nutty flavor.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This soup is a nice way to combine an American classic with the abundance of fall squash. With just 10 minutes of prep time, you can get the vegetables into the oven and be on your way to a delicious bowl of creamy soup that you'll have a hard time believing is vegan."
Read on to learn how to make this easy one-sheet pan soup.
Gather the ingredients for vegan roasted tomato and squash soup
To make this recipe, pick up some Roma tomatoes, butternut squash, onion, carrots, garlic, fresh thyme, and fresh sage from the produce department.
Then add some items to pull it all together — olive oil, salt, pepper, vegetable broth, nutritional yeast, and coconut milk. "The coconut milk is key here because it will be our vegan cream. Look for the unsweetened full-fat version in a can," Hahn explains.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare the vegetables
Add the tomatoes, butternut squash, onion, carrots, garlic, oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to a large bowl. Toss to combine.
Step 3: Roast the vegetables
Spread the vegetables onto a large baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes.
Step 4: Blend the cooked vegetables
Add the cooked vegetables, broth, nutritional yeast, remaining salt, remaining pepper, thyme, and sage to a blender and blend until smooth
Step 5: Add the coconut milk
Pour the soup into a large soup pot and add the coconut milk. Stir.
Step 6: Serve the soup
The vegan roasted tomato and squash soup is ready to serve. Top with fresh herbs and vegan croutons if desired.
How can I customize this tomato and squash soup?
There are several ways to tweak this recipe based on what you have in your kitchen or on your individual preferences. "I've used Roma tomatoes in this recipe because they have a firmer and meatier flesh compared to other tomato varieties, but feel free to substitute with tomatoes on the vine, beefsteak tomatoes, or even grape tomatoes if you have one of those types on hand," Hahn remarks.
If you have other vegetables to use up you can swap out the carrots for zucchini, red pepper, or asparagus. "It's a pretty versatile soup and you can get creative with what you put in. If you want to make a bigger batch of soup with additional vegetables, just add more broth as needed to blend out the soup," Hahn shares.
The fresh herbs sage and thyme here give the soup a robust, earthy flavor that is often typical of fall dishes. To mix it up you can go a more Italian route and add fresh basil instead or go for a slight kick with cumin and red pepper flakes.
What can I pair with the tomato and squash soup?
To keep things simple, you can add some vegan croutons to the soup or serve with crusty bread. "Homemade croutons are very easy to make. I just toss cubed sourdough bread with olive oil, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt and bake for 15 minutes at 375 F. They make a perfect topper for this soup," Hahn shares.
A vegan grilled cheese sandwich, made with vegan cheese and bread, complements the soup's flavors and provides a pleasant and familiar contrast in textures, especially when dunked into the soup.
A simple green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing can add freshness and balance to the meal. Consider using mixed greens, spinach, or arugula with some cherry tomatoes to tie the whole thing together.
- 10 Roma tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups cubed butternut squash
- 1 onion, cut into chunks
- 3 chopped carrots
- 4 chopped garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage
- 1 cup coconut milk
- extra fresh herbs
- vegan croutons
|Calories per Serving
|188
|Total Fat
|13.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|441.1 mg
|Protein
|4.2 g