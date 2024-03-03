Tennessee Onions Medley Recipe

While onions are not one of the main crops grown in Tennessee, a state better known for producing tobacco and soybeans, a cheesy onion casserole called Tennessee onions has been making the rounds of food bloggers in recent years. The origins of the dish are unknown, although one anecdotal backstory credits it to somebody's thrifty grandma making the most of what she had on hand during the Great Depression.

Developer Tess Le Moing's take on Tennessee onions involves a medley of different aromatics: sweet onions, red onions, shallots, and garlic. As she tells us, "You'll want a total of 1 ½ pounds of onions and shallots." She notes that her use of sugar in the recipe "brings out the natural sweetness of the onions," explaining, "While I love cooked onions, they can be strong on their own." For this same reason, she also squeezes a bit of lemon juice over the top, an addition that "brightens the dish and mellows out the onion."